Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
EU to discuss joint Covid response to China arrivals on Jan 4: Sweden
EU countries will meet next week to discuss a joint response to travellers from China amid concern over the country's explosion of Covid cases, incoming EU presidency holder Sweden announced Saturday. "Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry...
MedicalXpress
Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID: minister
Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID, Madrid's health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of cases in China. Travelers from China will have to show "proof that they are negative... or a full vaccination list", health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.
MedicalXpress
Share the data, WHO urges China at COVID surge talks
The World Health Organization met Chinese officials for talks on Friday about the surge in COVID-19 cases, urging them to share real-time data so other countries can respond effectively. The rise in infections in China has triggered concern around the globe and questions about its data reporting, with low official...
MedicalXpress
Germany urges EU COVID variant checks for China arrivals
Germany currently sees no need to impose routine tests on arrivals from China, but is seeking a coordinated system to monitor variants across European airports, said health minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday. With such a system, new variants of the coronavirus can be detected and appropriate measures taken quickly, the...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
MedicalXpress
France, Britain impose COVID tests on travelers from China
France and Britain on Friday joined a growing list of nations imposing COVID tests on travelers from China, and the World Health Organization pressed Beijing to be more forthcoming on real-time data amid an explosion of cases there. Spain, South Korea and Israel also said they would require proof of...
MedicalXpress
Indonesia lifts COVID-19 curbs as cases ease
Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining domestic COVID-19 restrictions with immediate effect after case numbers in the Southeast Asian nation eased in recent months. The country became the epicentre of Asia's outbreak in July last year as the Delta variant spread and overwhelmed the healthcare system. crowd or movement restrictions,"...
MedicalXpress
US could face surging numbers of teens with diabetes
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.
MedicalXpress
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid surge
Travellers from China now face restrictions when entering more than a dozen countries as concern grows over its surge in COVID-19 cases, with Australia the latest to demand a negative test before arrival. Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its "zero-COVID" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years...
MedicalXpress
Israel to require COVID tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry
The Israeli health ministry said Friday it will impose COVID tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for COVID," Health Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.
MedicalXpress
Concern over China COVID surge 'understandable': WHO
Restrictions some countries have introduced in response to China's COVID-19 surge are "understandable", given the lack of information from Beijing, the head of the World Health Organization said Thursday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to be more forthcoming on the pandemic situation in the country. His comments came...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s secret call to Mitch McConnell puts squeeze on oligarchs
The day before Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swept into the United States and delivered an impassioned speech to Congress, he made a quiet phone call to one of the country’s most powerful Republicans: Mitch McConnell. Among his urgent requests: convince the Senate minority leader to help turn over the...
MedicalXpress
Experts: Underuse of COVID-19 drug Paxlovid shortchanging patients
Ira Katz bustles at his pharmacy in Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood this cough season, serving patients who need medicine for respiratory viruses like COVID-19. He dispenses occasional packages of Paxlovid, a drug designed to nip COVID in the bud. But there aren't as many of those Paxlovid prescriptions as there might be.
Comments / 0