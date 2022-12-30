ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday at 4:56 a.m., Roanoke Police were alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a serious, but non-life threatening, gunshot wound. The man was alert and able to speak with responders but was not cooperating with the investigation. According to preliminary findings, the man walked to the area where he was found after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO