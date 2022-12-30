ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WSET

2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man found with gunshot wound in Roanoke, investigation ongoing

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday at 4:56 a.m., Roanoke Police were alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a serious, but non-life threatening, gunshot wound. The man was alert and able to speak with responders but was not cooperating with the investigation. According to preliminary findings, the man walked to the area where he was found after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2 dead in New Year's Eve murder-suicide: Danville PD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 32-year-old woman named Cheyna Haberer is dead from a murder on New Year's Eve, followed by the suicide of a man who is the suspect in Haberer's death, the Danville Police Department said. Around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve DPD responded to an...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan Poe crashed his Chrysler sedan into the Cofflin family's car, which was parked in front of their home on Memorial Avenue.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fire and death under investigation in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Henry County Fire Marshal's Office in a death investigation in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday evening. Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett says officials on the scene found one individual dead...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2023 opens with a warm mid-60s start

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some fog and mild temperatures. The fog will burn away. The mild temperatures will not. New Year's Day brings a blend of sunshine and clouds and a vastly warmer day than what you would expect for the first day in January.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty men open ASUN play with 70-53 win at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSET/Liberty Flames) — The Liberty Flames won 70-53 over the Bellarmine Knights to open ASUN Conference play, Thursday evening at Freedom Hall. Darius McGhee (game-high 24 points) and Kyle Rode (season-high 22 points) combined for 46 points in the convincing win. The Flames (10-4) pick up their 10th win of the season and improve to 1-0 in the ASUN. The Knights drop to 5-9 and 0-1 in the league.
LOUISVILLE, KY

