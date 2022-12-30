Read full article on original website
2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
Man found with gunshot wound in Roanoke, investigation ongoing
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday at 4:56 a.m., Roanoke Police were alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a serious, but non-life threatening, gunshot wound. The man was alert and able to speak with responders but was not cooperating with the investigation. According to preliminary findings, the man walked to the area where he was found after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
2 dead in New Year's Eve murder-suicide: Danville PD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 32-year-old woman named Cheyna Haberer is dead from a murder on New Year's Eve, followed by the suicide of a man who is the suspect in Haberer's death, the Danville Police Department said. Around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve DPD responded to an...
Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan Poe crashed his Chrysler sedan into the Cofflin family's car, which was parked in front of their home on Memorial Avenue.
Man wounded in shootout with police after car chase crash on Memorial Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two pedestrians in Downtown Lynchburg in the Main Street area were almost hit by a car on the evening of New Year's Eve, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, so LPD said they began a...
Fire and death under investigation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Henry County Fire Marshal's Office in a death investigation in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday evening. Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett says officials on the scene found one individual dead...
Lynchburg Fire Department working at house fire on Holly Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Holly Street. Holly Street is closed as well as parts of Pansy Street, Hawes Street and one lane of Bedford Avenue.
Halifax Vol. Fire Dept. uses new tanker to extinguish out-of-control fire
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new tanker put in its first day on the job at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department putting out a fire that got out of control on Friday night. Firefighters responded to a fire in the evening. The flames were from a controlled fire...
Volunteer firefighter Mel Nowlin mourned after death in frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A volunteer firefighter named Mel Nowlin was found dead in a frozen pond on Friday night, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene said that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening...
PHOTOS: New truck rolls into service at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department station is the new home for a new truck that will very soon be put into service. On Thursday the HVFD posted photos of the new vehicle, saying some of their members had traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the truck and drive it home after a final inspection.
Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
TC Miller and RS Payne students to attend classes remotely due to water and heating issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two Lynchburg City School buildings will be closed in the first week of classes in 2023 as they deal with water damage and heating challenges. Lynchburg City Schools announced that TC Miller and RS Payne elementary schools will both be closed for in-person classes and have students attend classes virtually.
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
2023 opens with a warm mid-60s start
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some fog and mild temperatures. The fog will burn away. The mild temperatures will not. New Year's Day brings a blend of sunshine and clouds and a vastly warmer day than what you would expect for the first day in January.
Gov. Youngkin announces $450,000 for retail brewery revitalization project in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Town of Buchanan has been awarded $450,000 as part of the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development's 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). The grant will be used to renovate one of the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings...
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
Liberty men open ASUN play with 70-53 win at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSET/Liberty Flames) — The Liberty Flames won 70-53 over the Bellarmine Knights to open ASUN Conference play, Thursday evening at Freedom Hall. Darius McGhee (game-high 24 points) and Kyle Rode (season-high 22 points) combined for 46 points in the convincing win. The Flames (10-4) pick up their 10th win of the season and improve to 1-0 in the ASUN. The Knights drop to 5-9 and 0-1 in the league.
