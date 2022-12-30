ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

wgnsradio.com

Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024

(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes first babies of 2023 …. Less...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people living at a Donelson apartment complex say they have gone nearly a week without water after extreme cold caused freeze-related leaks during Christmas weekend. Brennen Wilde, who lives at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments, says his water was shut off on Christmas Eve, and to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!

(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
SMYRNA, TN
