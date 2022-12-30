ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke

On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
One person injured after being found shot in Roanoke

On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke City property values remain strong

For the ninth year in a row, properties located in the City of Roanoke have experienced strong growth in value. Total values of real estate in the City of Roanoke are approaching $10 billion. Based on the preliminary real estate assessment performed by the City, market values of properties in the City have increased by nearly 10% over last year’s values. This increase is led by the performance of multi family residences, which increased in market value by 15% year over year. The strength of this market can be seen in projects under construction such as the multi million-dollar re-development of the former Sheraton Hotel site in Northwest Roanoke and projects currently working their way through the development approval process, including the recently announced project on Orange Avenue – at 768 units, the largest such project in the City’s history. It is projected that $112 million in tax revenue will be raised in FY24 from taxes on real estate – slightly under $10 million more than in the current fiscal year.
ROANOKE, VA

