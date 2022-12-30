ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM

(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!. Baby...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Family, faith fuel country music artist’s passion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is family and faith that’s fueling the dreams of country music artist Brei Carter. After the release of her debut album, Carter sat down with WSMV 4′s Marius Payton to discuss the obstacles she faces as not only a woman in country music, but a woman of color in search of country music stardom.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
TENNESSEE STATE
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what you need to start off your New Year the right way. Enjoy a 3 hour open bar with ticket purchase as well as access to The Twisted Wool Ultra Lounge (located downstairs at the Woolworth Theatre) after party. Hosted by reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor! This event is 21+.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

