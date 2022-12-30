If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what you need to start off your New Year the right way. Enjoy a 3 hour open bar with ticket purchase as well as access to The Twisted Wool Ultra Lounge (located downstairs at the Woolworth Theatre) after party. Hosted by reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor! This event is 21+.

