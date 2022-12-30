ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at 6:15 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro

Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Vida Flo Murfreesboro Opens

Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, has officially opened a new location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to stay healthy throughout the year. This is the third Vida-Flo location in Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Angie "Lorene" Craddock Hill

Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Billy C. Pearson

Billy C. Pearson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Brents and Katherine Compton Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Frances Green Pearson.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marian Thurman

Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Starnes

Elizabeth Jane Starnes, age 86, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born in Greenville, TN, and has lived in middle Tennessee for over 50 years. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Easterly and Viola Harmon Easterly; husband, Billy C. Starnes; son, Gary Starnes; daughter, Donna Clemmons; brothers, Robert Easterly, Kenneth Easterly, Jack Easterly, Junior Easterly; and sister, Vera Ottinger. She is survived by a son, Thomas (Pam) Starnes; daughter, Linda Jones, Nancy Smith, Debra Gordon, Carol (Lee) Belcher, Patsy (Andy) Richardson; and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Kathryn Denton Jones

Kathryn Denton Jones, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Claude and Leota Denton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Denton. Mrs. Jones was strong in her Faith...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Edward "Eddie" Glenn Douglas

Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas, age 73, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Airforce. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Douglas Jr and Mary Eleanor Jones Douglas; and the mother of his daughters, Judy Davis Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Douglas; daughters, Lori (Michael) Yates and Amanda (Chris) Mitchell; brother, Philip (Terry) Douglas; sisters, Sheri (David) Harding, Debbie (Bob) McClure; sister-in-law, Michele (Jeff) Pinkston; grandchildren, Madison Mitchell, Aniston Mitchell, Emma Yates, and Cole Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

