Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highway 99 closed with no estimated reopening. Caltrans urges motorists to stick to I-5
Motorists should avoid traveling Sunday on Highway 99 in Sacramento County after heavy New Year’s rains caused flooding on the roadway and the surrounding area. The highway is closed from Twin Cities Road to Mingo Road with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans officials said. “There’s not much we...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain
Update at 4:10 p.m.: A large tree has toppled over on Heidi Lane off Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. Saw crews are working in the flooded area to remove the tree, as can be seen in the photo. Update at 1:20 p.m.: The CHP reports...
Mountain Democrat
Rain brings travel troubles
Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
KCRA.com
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
KCRA.com
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
KCRA.com
Dozens rescued from Highway 99 after vehicles get stuck in floodwaters; 1 found dead
Crews searching for a missing person near Highway 99 in Sacramento County on Sunday found a vehicle submerged in floodwaters with a body inside. The Cosumnes Fire Department said the deceased person was found in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
KMPH.com
Winter weather pummels all across California
From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening. The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session. The board will ratify the proclamation within a...
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 24,000 without power, as of 3:19 p.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
Comments / 0