SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.

