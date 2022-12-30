ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Rain brings travel troubles

Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Winter weather pummels all across California

From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek

(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy