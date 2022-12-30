ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Most Popular Christmas Baby Name?

During this time of year, Google search for baby names was up over 200 percent. In a recent study, Absolute Digital Media found the most popular festive baby name around the world is Maria. Here are other key findings from the study. Maria is the most common female baby name...
