After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO