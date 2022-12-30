— The high school calendar is about to turn to full-time conference play, the rare non-league game still dotting the landscape but the vast majority of contests getting much more meaningful. Half of the area’s leagues, like the Suburban One, Central, and Bicentennial, have already started; others, like the Catholic League, Friends’ Schools, Inter-Ac boys and the Del-Val, have only had non-league games thus far.

7 HOURS AGO