Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
George R.R. Martin Says HBO Max Has 'Shelved' Several Game of Thrones Projects
As HBO Max preps to merge with discovery+, the series' author says "a couple" Game of Thrones spin-offs are facing an uncertain fate The future of many Game of Thrones projects appears to be in limbo. Series creator George R.R. Martin revealed that some of the show's potential spin-offs have been put on ice amid the ongoing turbulence resulting from Warners Bros.' merger with Discovery Media. Now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, the company is making bold moves as it combines the streaming catalogues of discovery+ HBO Max. "A...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Jack Ryan Fans Go Off On Amazon After Season 3 Episodes Are Marred By Audio Issues
Jack Ryan fans had a lot to say after they came across technical issues in the newest batch of episodes.
hotnewhiphop.com
ABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff Tribute
The mistake was made within their 2022 “In-Memorium” segment, which aired on Monday (December 26). At the end of every year, ABC does an “In Memorium” segment to honor the celebrities who have passed away throughout the months prior. Airing on Monday (December 26), this year’s...
Popculture
Tamera Mowry-Housley Explains Why 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Would Be 'Challenging' (Exclusive)
Tamera Mowry-Housley has been staying busy with multiple projects, including hosting the Prime Video series Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. But fans want to see her and her sister, Tia Mowry, bring back the popular ABC and The WB series Sister, Sister. There have been talks of a Sister, Sister reboot, but nothing has been set in place as of this writing. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Mowry-Housley and asked her about what a Sister, Sister reboot would look like.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Man Of Steel 2: Development Of Henry Cavill's Superman Sequel Reportedly Included Peaky Blinders Talent
A Man of Steel 2 treatment was reportedly written and dropped by Warner Bros recently.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Family Guy Lois Griffin Dead at 43’ meme explained
Family Guy has been a source of off-the-rails entertainment for millions of viewers across the world since it first began airing on Fox in 1999. Creator Seth MacFarlane came up with first iteration of the show — a slapstick comedy about a man and his talking dog — during his time at the Rhode Island School of Design and over time, the idea morphed into the adult cartoon we watch today. The comedy, inspired by sitcoms like The Simpsons, wasn’t an instant hit and was actually cancelled after its third season. Due to high DVD sales and a positive reaction to reruns airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the show was revived in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.
‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
CNET
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
Business Insider
'That '90s Show' starts streaming on January 19 — here's how to watch the new spinoff of 'That '70s Show'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "That '90s Show" is a spinoff and continuation of the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The series focuses on a new group of teens, but also features appearances by the original cast. "That '90s Show" will be available...
Comments / 0