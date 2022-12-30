Read full article on original website
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022
Following the pandemic, the sky is the limit when it comes to runway shows. From the most glamorous resort destinations and beautiful couture moments from Valentino to a culture-shaping, Instagram-viral Coperni show featuring Bella Hadid dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric, WWD’s top 10 runway shows of 2022 display the megawatt experience that has emerged from the traditional industry-attending runway format.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview WWD staff’s criteria show that it’s not just about the dazzling clothes, but also locations, showmanship, originality, clarity of...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Vogue
British Vogue’s Ultimate Guide to Activewear Brands
Now that the defining lines between athletic wear, loungewear, and relaxed after-hours wear have been blurred to soft smudges, searching for the best athleticwear is a triple play. In 2022, everything lives beyond the gym, the studio, or, of course, the yoga mat. Designer collabs and ballet-all-day layers are leading...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
9 Things To Collect Today That Could Be Extremely Valuable
From baseball cards to coins to boxed toys, many Americans are collectors of something. According to Magnify Money, 83% of collectors also think their prized goods are worth money, meaning they're...
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81 An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the...
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
Vivienne Westwood: 5 Things About The British Fashion Designer Dead At 81
Vivienne Westwood was a world famous fashion designer. She had a huge impact on the fashion industry. Vivienne passed away ‘peacefully’ on December 29, 2022. Dame Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, has passed away, according to her official Twitter account. “29th December 2022,” a statement read. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
