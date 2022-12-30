Read full article on original website
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Bon Voyage? Gucci Just Opened a Luggage-Only Store in Paris
Gucci’s latest store makes having extra baggage look like a good thing. Located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the Italian luxury label’s first stand-alone luggage store began welcoming shoppers this week. The shop spans 2,900 square feet and offers a complete range of Gucci Valigeria travel and weekend bags. This includes one-of-a-kind steamers and the brand’s newly-launched “Off the Grid” trunks made from regenerated Econyl nylon. An aluminum trolley suitcase, created in collaboration with Italian luxury luggage specialist FPM Milano, also debuted at the store this week alongside a host of stylish travel essentials. “The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria...
Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer
Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023. The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis
Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently. Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2023
Mark Badgley and James Mischka have decades of meeting their customer at her big moments throughout her life and for pre-fall they chose to focus on arguably one of a woman’s biggest life events: the wedding. “Our girl loves these types of easy dresses in the summer,” Badgley said during a walk-through in their TriBeCa studio. Ideal for any number of outdoor weddings to come this summer, the duo zeroed in offering an elegant assortment of options for all types of wedding, cocktail party under the stars or summer soiree guests.
Khloe Kardashian Styles Sleek Amina Muaddi Heels With Good American Denim for Net-A-Porter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian took on fashion challenges in sleek style for Net-A-Porter this week. The Good American founder stepped out for the retailer’s “Fashion Challenge” video series on Instagram, pairing her own brand’s pieces together for an array of different occasions. Prior to picking out her looks, Kardashian wore a black bodysuit tucked into glossy matching leather trousers — complete with Amina Muaddi’s clear $1,245 Silver Begum pumps. She also slipped into Muaddi’s clear crystal-embellished $1,160 White Gilda pumps, paired with Good...
Jessica Simpson Goes Punk in Miu Miu Combat Boots, Latex Leggings & Blue Faux-Fur Coat
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — complete with a high fashion take on the ultimate punk-rock shoe. In a reposted image on one of her fan pages on Instagram, the FN cover star was spotted in a fluffy blue faux-fur coat, layered over black latex leggings and what appeared to be frayed denim shorts. Simpson complemented the outfit with an ombre orange knit beanie, an unlined black leather tote bag and a large statement necklace....
Ashley Graham Glows in Corset Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals
Ashley Graham was a scene in green in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of carousel-style images along with a video, which sees her dancing to “Last Christmas” by Wham! In the photos, Graham strikes a model-worthy pose in a green satin minidress. The fun frock featured an asymmetrical caged strap, plunging neckline and corseted bodice. To keep warm during the chilly winter temperatures, she wore a grey and white graphic printed puffer coat. The outerwear featured puffy shoulder pads with oversized sleeves and a high neck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A...
Rosalia Slips on Slick Leather Boots & Sharp Heels While on Tour in Paris
Rosalía brought her edgy style to the stage while performing in Paris this week. On Wednesday, the “Catalina” singer performed in France, as seen in a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, Rosalía wore a black and light tan paneled bodysuit beneath a matching cropped leather jacket. Completing her outfit was a matching miniskirt, featuring a flap silhouette that was cinched with a buckled waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) “Being a popstar never lasts you but this tour I’ll always carry in the heart LOS MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR IS OVER radeTHANK YOU THANK...
Vogue
“She Did It Her Way, All The Way”: The Fashion World Pays Tribute To Its “Queen Of Punk”, Vivienne Westwood
The British designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood was a pioneer who made an indelible impact on the fashion world. Not only did she consistently deliver groundbreaking silhouettes that upended the status quo, she also provided commentary on important subjects including the environment, politics and gender. Following news of the...
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
