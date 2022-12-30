ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 27

Barr
16h ago

Story of Modern American women. Average American women don't want Average American men.So they chase men who are out of their league, leaving them lonely.

Reply
3
Geovanny Rodriguez
18h ago

One factor is the concept of pre selection. a married man means that at least someone though they were good enough for marriage. i.e. he is vouched for. battle tested if you will. an item with good reviews. By that logic a single man means an unwanted item because other wise he would had been already taken.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Tyla

People left in absolute disbelief after mum shares how old she actually is

Ever looked at someone who's so youthful and radiant that you just NEED to know their secret?. One American mother has shocked her followers by sharing her age on one of her TikTok videos, highlighting the ways to 'successfully grow older':. Kelly LaVallie (@Kelly_Lavallie) has over 250,000 followers on the...
Vice

I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today, we’re hoping to help someone who doesn’t know if their desire to no longer live with their partner is a threat to their relationship.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Mary Duncan

Boss gives woman huge bonus upon finding out she’s pregnant just before Christmas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I got pregnant accidentally at twenty-three, I was lucky enough to have a great, big support system in place to help me through it. I had my mom who was eager to become a grandmother, my boyfriend who was extremely eager to become a dad, and friends who were excited to become aunties to my little one.
Crystal Jackson

5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
New York Post

I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’

When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....

Comments / 0

Community Policy