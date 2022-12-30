Read full article on original website
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Kyrie Irving making case for Nets to consider giving him max contract
Joe Tsai had no words for what he was watching. Instead, he turned to emojis — a few exploding heads, a few saluting faces on Twitter — as he watched Kyrie Irving’s emphatic, one-handed, put-back dunk on Monday night. As if there were any doubt, the Nets owner has noticed what his star point guard is doing. Irving has re-established himself as one of the premier guards in the game, could be an All-Star for an eighth time, has helped lead the Nets to 12 straight victories and brought them back into title contention. The present is promising, which means the future...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 2, 2023
Week 12 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (23-13) tips off Monday at 6 p.m. Central with a road game in Philadelphia (21-14) and features a total of three opponents currently ranked in the top five of their respective conference standings. The Pelicans return home for Wednesday and Friday matchups vs. Houston (10-26) and Brooklyn (24-12), prior to a Saturday back-to-back at Dallas (21-16).
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre […]
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on postseason expectations, upcoming schedule | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer (12:20) to talk about what 2022 held for the Pelicans, her postseason expectations, and what the team can look forward to in 2023. Joe and Jim also break down the state...
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Pistons ring out ’22 with a rousing rally to win at Minnesota
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS – The Minnesota Timberwolves were angry coming into the game, losers of five in a row, and smelled blood in the water when they saw the Pistons limping into town with a 9-29 record and off a Friday loss at Minnesota. Sure enough, the Timberwolves took an 18-point first-quarter lead. It was still 14 at halftime. But the Pistons used a 15-3 run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 86 and then an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota pulled within four and it looked like Dwane Casey’s bench – magnificent in a 65-point outing that saw all five players finish in double figures – was out of gas. But they sucked it up and made their New Year’s flight to Portland a happy journey in a win that left the home crowd booing the Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley III scored 18 to lead the bench, which also got 13 from Alec Burks, 12 from Hamidou Diallo and 11 apiece from Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. Guards D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 27 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, each missing only one shot among 13 total attempts, to get Minnesota off and running. The Pistons cut their deficit to seven in the second quarter before a flurry of turnovers allowed Minnesota to restore its lead to 14 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 17 to spark the third-quarter rally. But the night belonged to the bench, which turned the season around when Burks returned on Nov. 11. Since Nov. 18, the bench is averaging a league-best 48.1 points a game.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3
It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the last string of games are any indication, the Indiana Pacers are in for an exciting start to 2023. Riding three straight wins, the Pacers (20-17) look to carry their positive momentum into the new year when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
NFL Draft Profile: Kenneth Martin Jr., Safety, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Mississippi Valley State S Kenneth Martin Jr.
NBA
Get to Know Neemias Queta
Though Neemias Queta hasn’t been living in the United States long, his love for hoops has lived with him throughout most of his life. Queta, the 7’0” Portugal native, has been balling since the age of 10, earning his first taste of basketball experience with F.C Barreirense, a Portuguese sports academy. Before eventually arising to become the club’s first NBA player, Queta played for Barreirense for eight seasons and eventually earned a scholarship offer from Utah State.
NBA
Lakers Ride LeBron Scoring Burst to Outlast Hornets
In a contest the Lakers at one time led by 24 points, they were able to hold on and survive a late rally from the Hornets to win 121-115 on Monday night. The victory gave the Lakers a 3-2 record on their five-game trip and brought them back up to 16-21 on the season.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Nuggets 123, Celtics 111
The Nuggets woke up with hot hands to start off the New Year. As a result, this game was over before it even started. Denver was on fire from the opening tip and never cooled off during its matchup with the Celtics. The Nuggets shot an absurd 66.7 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from 3-point range during the opening frame en route to a 37-point quarter.
NBA
Timberwolves to Host Pride Night on January 4
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Jan. 3, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the organization will host its annual Pride Night, powered by Xcel Energy on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT). The celebratory evening will include in-game entertainment and recognition of organizations who support the LGBTQ+ community.
NBA
Gary Payton II Available For Monday's Game Versus Pistons
It took a little longer than expected, but Gary Payton II is close to making his debut as a Trail Blazer as the calendar turns over to 2023. After missing the first 35 games of the season as he rehabilitated from offseason surgery, Payton II is not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game versus the Pistons at Moda Center, the first contest of 2023 for the Trail Blazers. This is the first time this season that his status has been listed as anything other than “out,” which presumably means he'll play his first minutes of the season Monday night.
NBA
PODCAST » GP2 Debuts, Hart Surveys The Season Thus Far On The Brief Case
A happy 2023 to all the listeners out there. Before the Trail Blazers play their first game of the new year, after which they'll head out for a three-game trip, wanted to get the 15th edition of The Brief Case up and available where ever you get your podcasts... Topics...
NBA
Grizzlies ring in 2023 with home victory over Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) celebrated the start of 2023 with a 118-108 New Year’s Day victory over the Sacramento Kings (19-16), Memphis’ third consecutive victory. Ja Morant scored 35 points and Tyus Jones added 18 points for the Grizzlies. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists, while Jones tallied eight assists with zero turnovers.
