S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 9) “Pariah” trailer, release date

When faced with a series of random s–otings, one SWAT member's family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle's parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation.
FBI (Season 5 Episode 10) “Second Life” trailer, release date

The ab–ction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan) and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau.
FBI: International (Season 2 Episode 9) “Wheelman”, trailer, release date

The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes.
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 11) “The Perfect Assistant” trailer, release date

Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully.
Popculture

'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger

Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
tvinsider.com

‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge

The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Genre : Horror / Thriller.
The Offering (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A family struggling with loss finds themselves at the mercy of an ancient demon trying to destroy them from the inside. Distributor : DECAL / Dutch FilmWorks (DFW) / Global Film / Metropolitan Filmexport / BGFilm.
Good News Network

America’s Favorite TV Shows in 2022 Ranked in New Poll

Despite recent setbacks, a new survey suggests that Netflix is still a heavyweight contender in the television world. More than 2,000 American adults were surveyed by OnePoll, and each chose their favorites from among all the television series they watched in 2022. In addition to securing the No. 1 choice...
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 9) “No Good Deed”, trailer, release date

An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost. Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 9) "No Good Deed", trailer, release date.
The Devil Conspiracy (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes. Distributor : Samuel Goldwyn Films / Paradiz / Eagle Entertainment / Première TV Distribution. The Devil Conspiracy release date. January 13, 2023 : USA.
Parade

Karin Slaughter Hits Primetime! Here’s Everything You Need To Know for the Premiere of ‘Will Trent’!

When the investigation into the murder of a teenage girl reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye in the pilot episode of the new ABC series Will Trent, based on the Karin Slaughter New York Times bestselling series of novels, Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is called in to employ his keen instincts and powers of observation to uncover the truth.
