S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 9) “Pariah” trailer, release date
When faced with a series of random s–otings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation.
FBI (Season 5 Episode 10) “Second Life” trailer, release date
The ab–ction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan) and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau. Startattle.com – FBI | CBS.
FBI: International (Season 2 Episode 9) “Wheelman”, trailer, release date
The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes. Startattle.com – FBI: International | CBS. This episode was directed by John...
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 11) “The Perfect Assistant” trailer, release date
Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully. Startattle.com – Ghosts | CBS. This episode was directed by Nick...
Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date | FOX.
The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) investigates the ab–ction of a young child, whose case is likely revenge related to her father’s work. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date. Alert Season 1. Alert is...
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Are Any ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Hogan's Heroes' was a hit TV series that ran from 1965-1971 — are any of the main cast members still alive in 2022?
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Startattle.com – Blood 2023. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : United...
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1 Episode 1) “The Witching Hour” trailer, release date
Neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Startattle.com – Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches | AMC. Network: AMC, AMC+. Episode title: “The Witching Hour”. Release date: January 8, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Alexandra...
Everything We Know About Charlie Cox’s ‘Treason’ Netflix Series
Among the coveted Top 10 on the Netflix only days after its release is spy thriller 'Treason,' starring Charlie Cox.
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 10) “Deep Fake”, trailer, release date
Tennant, Jimmy Palmer and Sam Hanna find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 10) “Deep Fake”, trailer, release date. NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Episode 10.
The Reunion — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks, interview and all about the thriller set on the French Riviera
The Reunion is a twisty ITVX thriller series starring Ioan Gruffudd, Grégory Fitoussi, Dervla Kirwan and Rupert Graves.
James Arness Refused to Make 90-Minute ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes
Actor James Arness refused to allow CBS to make 90-minute 'Gunsmoke' episodes for very logical business and personal reasons.
The Offering (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A family struggling with loss finds themselves at the mercy of an ancient demon trying to destroy them from the inside. Startattle.com – The Offering 2023. Distributor : DECAL / Dutch FilmWorks (DFW) / Global Film / Metropolitan Filmexport / BGFilm. The Offering movie. The Offering release date. September...
America’s Favorite TV Shows in 2022 Ranked in New Poll
Despite recent setbacks, a new survey suggests that Netflix is still a heavyweight contender in the television world. More than 2,000 American adults were surveyed by OnePoll, and each chose their favorites from among all the television series they watched in 2022. In addition to securing the No. 1 choice...
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 9) “No Good Deed”, trailer, release date
An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 9) “No Good Deed”, trailer, release date. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9. Fire Country, formerly known as Cal Fire,...
The Devil Conspiracy (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes. Startattle.com – The Devil Conspiracy 2023. Distributor : Samuel Goldwyn Films / Paradiz / Eagle Entertainment / Première TV Distribution. The Devil Conspiracy movie. The Devil Conspiracy release date. January 13, 2023 : USA. The Devil Conspiracy cast.
Karin Slaughter Hits Primetime! Here’s Everything You Need To Know for the Premiere of ‘Will Trent’!
When the investigation into the murder of a teenage girl reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye in the pilot episode of the new ABC series Will Trent, based on the Karin Slaughter New York Times bestselling series of novels, Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is called in to employ his keen instincts and powers of observation to uncover the truth.
