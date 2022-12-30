ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rangers v Celtic: No room for error for Michael Beale's men

Venue: Ibrox Date: Monday, 2 January Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on Sportscene. It remains to be seen if Michael Beale is a champion manager, but there's no question that the Rangers boss is a...
BBC

Frank McGarvey: Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland forward dies aged 66

Former Celtic and St Mirren forward Frank McGarvey has died aged 66. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in October and appeared on the Celtic Park pitch before a game against Hibernian to thank fans for their support. A native of Glasgow, McGarvey started his career at St Mirren then after...
Yardbarker

On This Day: Celtic come from behind to win to beat Rangers at Ibrox

On This Day in in 2016, Brendan Rodgers took his Celtic side to Ibrox for the first time since their promotion. Celtic had won the reverse game at Paradise 5-1 thanks to a Moussa Dembele hat-trick and had knocked Rangers out of the League cup thanks to a late Dembele goal.
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC

Pele: Ipswich Town legends pay tribute to the Brazilian icon

Former Ipswich Town players who starred in a film with Pele have paid tribute to the Brazilian football legend. Pele, who is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Russell Osman and John Wark...
NBC Sports

Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park

Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
Yardbarker

Daizen Maeda gives Tomoki Iwata a Warm Celtic Welcome

Following his short four-word reply to Tomoki Iwata’s Instagram post, which read ” I’m waiting for you”, Daizen Maeda has posted on his Instagram story formally welcoming Tomoki to Celtic, along with a picture of the pair at their former club, Yokohama F. Marinos. This comes...
BBC

Preston and Huddersfield charged by FA over Boxing Day fracas

Preston and Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association following a first-half fracas in their Championship game on Boxing Day. The incident happened after a heavy 13th-minute tackle by David Kasumu on Ryan Ledson, which led to the Terriers midfielder being shown a yellow card. Both clubs have been...
BBC

Kilmarnock sign striker Kyle Vassell until end of the season

Kyle Vassell has joined Kilmarnock until the end of the season, subject to receiving international clearance for his move from San Diego Loyal. The 29-year-old striker had spells at clubs such as Blackpool, Rotherham and Fleetwood before moving to the United States where he scored 14 goals in 29 matches.
BBC

2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks

It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...

