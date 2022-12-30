ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Injured In Second Fairgrounds Shooting

A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m. When officials arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man taken to hospital after being shot near Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Fairgrounds, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, but it was initially in the 3400 block of Newburg Road. When they arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man

A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
RAYWICK, KY
wvih.com

Accident Claims Life Of Cloverport Woman

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY 144 in Breckinridge County around 6 p.m. Wednesday (12/28) that later resulted in a fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed that 91 year-old Marian Novak, of Cloverport, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on...
CLOVERPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy