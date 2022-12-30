Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic's hilarious messages to Michael Finley after passing him on Dallas Mavericks' all-time assists leaderboard
Luka is continuing to go up in the Mavs' record books, and fans are likely hoping it stays that way for plenty more years
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has garnered interest from teams around the league and could be on the move. The 30-year-old sharpshooter would provide elite three-point shooting for a contending team. Hield is having a great season with the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, and a very efficient...
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
The wild Luka Doncic logoman gambit that earned owner over $1 million
There’s no doubt that when it comes to Luka Doncic, Logoman cards, and the hobby itself, things can get a little crazy. While there have been a lot of mind-blowing developments over the past year in the market, this recent one involving the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star and his insane Panini Logoman rookie patch auto dares to take the cake home.
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon’s emotional reaction to NBA naming DPOY award after him
Hakeem Olajuwon was recently immortalized as the name associated with the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. What it meant to the Houston Rockets legend, only he could truly put into words. “That’s the crown. I mean, that sealed my career,” said Hakeem Olajuwon when asked about the...
FanSided
Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?
The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets
Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams used all his power as the Time Lord to delay their showdown with the Denver Nuggets by as long as he can and gave them more time to rest … maybe? Kidding aside, though, Williams did give the arena workers at Pepsi Center quite the problem after his huge […] The post VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham drops huge Anthony Davis injury update
The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.
Michael Malone blasts ‘lazy’ haters who won’t award Nikola Jokic a 3rd MVP
Nikola Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP having won the award in back to back seasons now. This season, he’s making the case for a third straight MVP, but there are concerns that the voters might not want to award Jokic the MVP again due to him winning the previous two seasons. According to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, that shouldn’t have any bearing on the voting as per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.
Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign is turning his NBA rookie cards to gold
Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately, and his NBA rookie cards are clearly taking advantage of his impressive run. With a stretch of games that’s pointing at a possible MVP award, sky isn’t the limit anymore for the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star guard. If he keeps this up, fans will have to explore the market hard for his cards as Doncic isn’t taking any prisoners this season. We take a look at how his recent games have been, why it’s leading to the MVP, and how his NBA cards have benefitted in the process.
Tyler Herro becoming Heat’s go-to guy in clutch after NYE buzzer-beater
Tyler Herro ended 2022 with a bang as he knocked down a buzzer-beating game-winner for the Miami Heat against the Utah Jazz on the road on Saturday. Herro’s willingness and confidence to have the ball in his hands during crunch time is something that has become more natural for the fourth-year wing and something that […] The post Tyler Herro becoming Heat’s go-to guy in clutch after NYE buzzer-beater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
