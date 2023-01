Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is in the books as the Longhorns ended the year 8-5. It's a step forward for the program under their head coach after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut season. But it ended with disappointment in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington a short drive south of Austin in San Antonio.

