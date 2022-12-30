ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
More rain on the way for Southern California; evacuation warnings issued

Forecasters are calling for showers to return Wednesday morning ahead of the big blast of moisture slated to arrive on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday could measure from 1.5 inches up to 3 inches, according to the Weather Service. Up to 6 inches of rain could fall […]
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire

An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
OXNARD, CA
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family identified her as 25-year-old […]
ARTESIA, CA
