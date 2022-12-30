Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rainBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ABC 15 News
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight
GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being hit by car at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - A woman died after being struck by a car in Phoenix on New Year's Eve, police said. The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Dec. 31. The driver was reportedly heading north down 24th Street when he hit...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash
Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD
Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix rollover crash on New Year's Day leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a rollover crash on New Year's Day that left one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened just after midnight near 40th Avenue and Peoria. Police say an SUV was heading westbound down Peoria Avenue when it rear-ended a car. The first...
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
ABC 15 News
Man dead, woman arrested after allegedly causing two crashes in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has been arrested after allegedly causing two crashes, killing one person, early Sunday morning in Surprise. Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the area of Bell and Reems roads for a multi-vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman struck her...
Woman dead after being hit by car near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue
Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Don't use 911 for fireworks complaints and watch your pets
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 5:20 p.m. Saturday: Sheriff's Office urges residents to use non-emergency line to report fireworks violations. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to use the non-emergency line to report fireworks violations instead of calling 911. Via...
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes major fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing around 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel...
Comments / 2