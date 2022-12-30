Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants
Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
Door County Pulse
Weigh in on Potawatomi Tower Plans
The design options developed by engineering company GRAEF will be presented during the meeting. The DNR will then ask participants for public feedback on which option they prefer. Following that comment period, Gov. Tony Evers will include the most popular design as a project in the 2023 Capital Budget. The...
Door County Pulse
Wheel Tax Dead on Arrival
A funding opportunity in the form of a wheel tax was presented to the County of Door’s Administrative Committee on Dec. 13, and to say it was not well received is probably an understatement. “This makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Dave Lienau,...
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar School Will Ask for $29.8 Million
Officials in Door County’s two farthest-north school districts are one step away from placing referendum measures on the April 4 ballot. Just before the winter break, the Gibraltar Area School Board discussed a first reading of a resolution for a $29.8 million referendum to replace and update the oldest portions of the school complex in Fish Creek.
Door County Pulse
Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Door County Pulse
Big Decisions on Liquor Licenses, Village Hall on Ephraim’s January Docket
Several long-term discussions for Ephraim could come to a conclusion – or at least gain new direction – in January as the board of trustees aims to make decisions on its capital projects plan, village hall parking, and retail wine and liquor sales. All three of those topics...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
2023 Honey Queen from Cecil
The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is proud to announce that Kaelyn Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen at their annual convention held in Brookfield, WI. Kaelyn is the daughter of Robert and Traci Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin. A graduate of Pulaski High School, Kaelyn is currently a junior at […]
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of top news of the week — and a wish for a very Happy New Year
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
