Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths

Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
Photos: U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammunition in the Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that naval forces in the Middle East had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses, and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Forces operating from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller carried out the interdiction, marking U.S. 5th Fleet's second weapons seizure in a month.
Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight

The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.
Search for missing Virginia father uncovers chilling trail of blood from abandoned car to woods

The family of Jose Guerrero, a 21-year-old father of one from Virginia, said this week that they found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned vehicle to nearby woods.Mr Guerrero has not been seen since December 21 when he told his girlfriend Sheila Perez that he was leaving their residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, and expected to be back in five to ten minutes. He never returned. Mr Guerrero and Ms Perez have a ten-month-old child together. Ms Perez reported Mr Guerrero missing, but First Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department told NBC News that...
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Death of Nigeria-based Marine embassy guard under investigation

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the recent death of a Marine who had been working as embassy security in the Nigerian capital. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was stationed at the U.S. embassy in Abuja, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Marine Security Guard page. “We extend our...
