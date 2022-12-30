ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman

Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's dominant Orange Bowl performance punctuates a breakthrough season, raises stakes for 2023

MIAMI — You can say that bowl games don’t matter anymore. That they’ve lost their luster. That their usefulness has gone extinct. But don’t tell the Tennessee Vols. And for that matter, don’t try to convince the Clemson Tigers. For both teams, in this top-10 battle, the players who suited up certainly proved that they didn’t travel to South Florida simply for a sunny vacation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Ohio State vs. Georgia final score, result: Late touchdown sends Bulldogs back to national championship game

On a day and night with perhaps the best pair of College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, of course the second game would come down to a kick. Ohio State had marched to the Georgia 32 and given itself with a shot to kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left. It would be a 50-yard try by Noah Ruggles to send the No. 4 Buckeyes to the national championship game and end No. 1 Georgia's bid for a repeat.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach

Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

A mix of sun and clouds around for New Year’s Day

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year’s in Knoxville. A release stated that neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
KNOXVILLE, TN

