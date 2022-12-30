ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cowboys say 'a win's a win' as NFC East title hopes stay alive

By Todd Archer
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t5iE_0jyOuCcq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Dallas Cowboys were not going to apologize for their 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

"A win's a win, and we're going to take it and we're going to get better from the mistakes and make sure that we're improving," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "But a road win, short week, you've got to take them all. And style points and all that, that's for y'all who think games are won on paper."

On paper, the Cowboys should have won by more against a Titans team that rested a number of key players, including running back Derrick Henry , and had quarterback Josh Dobbs make the first start of his NFL career. A win or loss would not have affected Tennessee's spot in the AFC South. The Titans' season comes down to their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

The importance of the Cowboys' Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders will be determined by how the Philadelphia Eagles fare Sunday against the New Orleans Saints . If Philadelphia wins, it wins the NFC East and clinches the top seed in the conference. If the Eagles lose, then the Cowboys would win the division if they beat the Commanders and the Eagles lose to the Giants in their finales.

"Oh, I'm a Saints fan. Definitely," coach Mike McCarthy said.

He's also a fan of his team. The Cowboys have won eight of their past 10 games, with the only losses coming in overtime to the Green Bay Packers and Jaguars. For the first time since 1994-95, the Cowboys have posted consecutive 12-win seasons. On Thursday, they overcame three first-half turnovers by Prescott, including two interceptions that raised his season total to an NFL-high 14.

Coming off an emotional 40-34 win over the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, McCarthy knew this game would be tough, calling this stretch the most difficult of the season.

"I'm in tune with the injuries and all the things that are going on," McCarthy said. "All the little stuff. Yeah, it wasn't clean. This was not a clean performance. We recognize that. I'm not disputing that at all. But I do know my football team. I know that they came out of a hard victory on Sunday and took a little longer to get their bodies back. That's what Thursday night football is. It's a tough challenge. But the most important thing is we answered the bell and we got it done."

The Cowboys were playing their second straight game without starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and were working another secondary combination with Nahshon Wright playing more snaps in the nickel defense while also coming up with an interception. On offense, the Cowboys were without leading rusher Tony Pollard , who has a thigh bruise, and lost center Tyler Biadasz in the second half to a high right ankle sprain.

Biadasz's absence caused three moves on the offensive line, with Connor McGovern moving to center from left guard, Tyler Smith moving to left guard and Jason Peters taking over at left tackle.

"It's just a testament to how our team fights to make it through this three-game stretch," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "I mean the body is on fire, you know? And we still overcame and got the victory tonight."

Now they have some extra time to get ready for Washington, although the exact date of the game has yet to be set.

"Rest," Prescott said. "Obviously get the rest we need, get our bodies back underneath us and then mentally understanding what's to come. Take a couple of days or two and get away from it, but know when we come back, we've got to finish this season off on the right foot and we've got a long, long run ahead of us that we know we're capable of making."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'

The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott) is the...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy