ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Brazil's Lula: President to pariah and back

By EVARISTO SA, Nelson ALMEIDA, Heuler Andrey, Sophie RAMIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK1E4_0jyOu93u00
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was once called 'the most popular politician on Earth' by no less than Barack Obama /AFP/File

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rose from childhood poverty to Brazil's highest office and record approval ratings, only to lose some of his shine in an explosive corruption scandal.

His prison term served and convictions since expunged by a court, the 77-year-old is now back to serve a third term as president after narrowly beating far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in deeply divisive October elections.

Lula, as he is affectionately known, managed to garner 50.9 percent of the vote to make a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy.

He ended back-to-back presidential terms from 2003 to 2010 with an approval rating never seen before, or since, of 87 percent.

The former metalworker left office as a blue-collar hero who presided over a commodity-fueled economic boom that helped lift 30 million people out of poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SJwD_0jyOu93u00
Lula ended back-to-back presidential terms from 2003 to 2010 with an approval rating never seen before, or since, of 87 percent /AFP/File

But then his fortunes changed.

Found guilty of graft in Brazil's biggest-ever corruption investigation, nicknamed Operation Carwash, Lula spent 580 days in jail from April 2018 to November 2019.

He has always insisted he was the victim of a political plot that saw Bolsonaro win elections in 2018, with Lula -- the charismatic favorite -- sidelined.

- Stain of corruption -

Disgust with Lula's Workers' Party (PT) helped propel Bolsonaro into office.

But the vitriolic and divisive conservative quickly lost popularity as he oversaw Covid-19 carnage, environmental destruction, and made comments criticized as racist, sexist and homophobic.

Then, in March 2021, Brazil's Supreme Court annulled Lula's convictions, allowing him back into the political arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etGTN_0jyOu93u00
Lula served 580 days in jail from April 2018 to November 2019 /AFP/File

The court found bias by Sergio Moro, the lead judge in the case against Lula, who has always denied the charges. Moro went on to become Bolsonaro's justice minister.

The ruling, however, did not declare Lula innocent of the charges centered around kickbacks for juicy contracts given to state-run oil company Petrobras.

The scandal engulfed some of Brazil's most influential politicians, business executives and the PT.

The stain of corruption turned Lula into a pariah for many Brazilians, and the 2022 elections went down to the wire.

While many have fond memories of economic prosperity under Lula's rule and he remains deeply popular among poor communities especially in Brazil's northeast -- his fiefdom -- many others voted for him merely to see the back of Bolsonaro.

This was Lula's sixth presidential campaign.

- Peanut vendor -

Lula grew up in deep poverty, the seventh of eight children born to a family of illiterate farmers in the arid northeastern state of Pernambuco.

When he was seven, his family joined a wave of migration to the industrial heartland of Sao Paulo.

Lula worked as a shoeshine boy and peanut vendor before becoming a metalworker at the tender age of 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7142_0jyOu93u00
Lula /AFP

In the 1960s, he lost a finger in a workplace accident.

Lula rose quickly to become head of his trade union, and led major strikes in the 1970s that challenged the then-military dictatorship.

In 1980, he co-founded the Workers' Party, standing as its candidate for president nine years later.

Lula lost three presidential bids from 1989 to 1998, finally succeeding in 2002 and again four years later.

- 'Most popular politician' -

Despite fears at the time that his brand of leftism would be too radical, Lula's 2003-2010 administration mixed trailblazing social programs with market-friendly economic policy.

He gained a reputation as a moderate and pragmatic leader.

Lula also turned Brazil into a key player on the international stage, helping it secure the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Once described by former US president Barack Obama as "the most popular politician on Earth," the bearded, leftist hero with his trademark raspy voice mixes political skill with a folksy touch that endeared him to many worldwide.

"He's a very gifted politician. He's a natural-born negotiator," International Crisis Group Brazil consultant Leonardo Paz told AFP.

"Lula managed to bring almost everybody from the center-right to the left on his side against Bolsonaro," in the October election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dInLU_0jyOu93u00
Lula chose centrist former rival Geraldo Alckmin as his vice-president /AFP/File

These included centrist Geraldo Alckmin, who had unsuccessfully challenged Lula for the presidency in 2006, and will now be his vice president.

The twice-widowed father of five survived throat cancer and in 2017 lost his wife of four decades, Marisa Leticia Rocco, to a stroke.

Lula has said he is again "in love as if I were 20 years old" with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, a sociologist and PT activist 21 years his junior whom he married in May.

Lula has said he will not seek another term after this one.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
maritime-executive.com

Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos

Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
KRMG

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Washington Examiner

Migrants are only coming because we let them in

The stories we tell about public policy are important because the narratives most people believe end up informing what solutions are acceptable. Is the current crisis caused by random, unfortunate events in other countries that are just now, all of a sudden, pushing unprecedented numbers of migrants toward our southern border?
BBC

Lula sworn in as Brazil president as predecessor Bolsonaro flies to US

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office. The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Offers Planning Ministry to Centrist Senator Tebet

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has invited centrist Senator Simone Tebet to be his planning minister, a close Lula aide said on Tuesday. Future Institutional Affairs Minister Alexandre Padilha said in a press conference Tebet had not yet formally accepted, but noted that her party, the...
World

'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
Connecticut Public

Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
AFP

Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right

Sweden takes over the EU's rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies.  On issues of substance, Sweden is looking to relaunch negotiations for free trade agreements with a string of countries and regions. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

China appoints 'wolf warrior' as new foreign minister

China appointed US ambassador Qin Gang as its new foreign minister on Friday, state media reported, installing a top diplomat known for tough talk against the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who plans a visit in early 2023 to Beijing as tensions ease, "expects to continue a productive working relationship with Foreign Minister Qin in his new role," a State Department spokesperson said.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy