ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Brazil's 'Janja' wants to give 'new meaning' to first lady role

By NELSON ALMEIDA, CARL DE SOUZA, Mauro PIMENTEL, MAURO PIMENTEL, Eugenia LOGIURATTO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkw3Y_0jyOu8BB00
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife, Rosangela da Silva, share a kiss after his election win /AFP

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva credits his wife of mere months, Rosangela da Silva, with giving him new life.

Da Silva, a 56-year-old sociologist and left-wing activist widely known by her nickname "Janja," was front-and-center in her husband's election campaign and in planning his inauguration on Sunday.

She has injected fervor and much affection into the job, tenderly holding her husband's victory speech as he addressed a sea of euphoric supporters after his October election victory, and organizing a major music party for some 300,000 expected to join Sunday's celebrations.

Da Silva married Lula, 77, a twice-widowed cancer survivor, in May.

"I am as in love as if I were 20 years old," the president has said of his wife, a long-time member of his Workers' Party.

Their age difference seems to have breathed new energy into Lula, whose first wife, Maria de Lourdes, died in 1971. In 2017, he lost his second wife of four decades, Marisa Leticia Rocco, to a stroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayJ0u_0jyOu8BB00
Lula and 'Janja' (in yellow) at a campaign event in October /AFP

"When you lose your wife, and you think, well, my life has no more meaning, suddenly a person appears who makes you feel like you want to live again," he told Time magazine in an interview published just before he remarried.

The septuagenarian politician links his political rebirth to his late-life love affair.

"I'm here, standing strong, in love again, crazy about my wife," he told the crowd Sunday. "She's the one who will give me strength to confront all obstacles."

- A kiss outside prison -

Da Silva was born in the south of Brazil and earned a sociology degree from the university in Curitiba, capital of Parana state.

In 1983 she joined the Workers' Party, which Lula had cofounded two years earlier.

Brazilian media reports say the two have known each other for decades, but Lula's press people said their romance began only in late 2017 at an event with left-leaning artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AoPe_0jyOu8BB00
Brazilian press reports say the two have known each other for decades, but Lula's press people say their romance began only in late 2017 at an event with left-leaning artists /AFP

The love affair between the smiling woman with long chestnut hair and the aging lion of the Brazilian left became widely known in May 2019.

At the time, Lula was in prison -- jailed on controversial corruption charges that were later annulled by the Supreme Court.

"Lula is in love, and the first thing he wants to do when he gets out of prison is get married," one of his lawyers said after visiting him then.

In the end, the two wed only this year. The 200 guests included celebrities like singer Gilberto Gil, who had served as Lula's culture minister.

While Lula was in prison, Janja would pen affectionate tweets about him. "All I want to do is hug you and cuddle with you nonstop," she wrote on his 74th birthday.

In November 2019, shortly after Lula's release from prison, they shared a kiss before a crowd gathered outside the prison in Curitiba, where Lula had spent 18 months locked up.

- 'New meaning' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9oo1_0jyOu8BB00
While active in Lula's campaign, on stage and on social media, Da Silva is very private about her personal life /AFP

While active in Lula's campaign, on stage and on social media, Da Silva is very private about her personal life. The magazine Veja says she was previously married for more than 10 years and has no children.

Starting January 1, she will be Brazil's first lady.

"I want to give new meaning to the role of first lady, by focusing on topics that are priorities for women, such as food insecurity or domestic violence," she said in August.

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
KRMG

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Lula appoints record-high 11 women to his cabinet

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva completed its future cabinet on Thursday with the appointment of 16 ministers, just three days before he is officially sworn-in. As anticipated, Lula picked Amazon activist Marina Silva as his environment minister. He also announced his planning minister will be Simone Tebet, a former rival turned valuable ally during the electoral campaign.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
maritime-executive.com

Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos

Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
StyleCaster

Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy