Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Eight Injured After SUV Crashes Into Restaurant

Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation revealed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Injured In Second Fairgrounds Shooting

A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m. When officials arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Accident Claims Life Of Cloverport Woman

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY 144 in Breckinridge County around 6 p.m. Wednesday (12/28) that later resulted in a fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed that 91 year-old Marian Novak, of Cloverport, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on...
CLOVERPORT, KY
wvih.com

Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man

A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
RAYWICK, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Pursuit

A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Charged In Fatal Hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County. Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid causing death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence. According to Rath’s...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Thomas Lee Ackerman, Sr.

Thomas Lee Ackerman, Sr., age 84 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1938 to the late Albert and Loretta Ackerman. He is preceded in death by his son, Chester Scott Ackerman; four brothers and four sisters. He is survived by.. His...
BRANDENBURG, KY

