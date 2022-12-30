Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Arrested In Utica NY Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career
The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil's Gremio
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
With Pelé’s passing, a cornerstone of soccer has died. Especially in Santos, Brazil
A native of Santos who played soccer at Park University mourns Thursday’s death of ‘The King’ and tries to put into perspective what this loss means to his hometown.
Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war
Soccer legend Pelé, who recently died at the age of 82 following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, made $120,000 to tie his shoe at midfield before the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal. Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano rehashed the payment following the death of Pelé: 6) Athlete endorsements were becoming popular, so Adidas & Puma Read more... The post Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Pele is our greatest pride," she said of the three-time World Cup winner -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
U.S., Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup
SYDNEY – It wasn’t the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to clinch a match at the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament. The United States defeated Czech Republic when Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match.
Pelé funeral details: Santos FC's Vila Belmiro Stadium will host wake services on Monday and Tuesday
The consecrated ground of Vila Belmiro Stadium on the center circle of the pitch is where the wake for Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most as Pelé, the eternal king of the footballing world, will take place. In a wish granted by his family and those close to him, the two-day vigil will take place at the home stadium of Santos FC where he earned his name and reached several memorable milestones in his iconic white and black No. 10 shirt.
Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup
Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.
