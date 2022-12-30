Friday briefing: The climate crisis raged on in 2022 – is there any hope coming?

A girl carries her sibling as she walks through stranded flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan.

As the Christmas period winds down and the spectre of regularly scheduled programmes of work and school move ever closer, many are starting to dust off resolutions and plan ahead for the new year.

For today‘s newsletter, however, we are looking back at the past 12 months, and what this year has meant for the state of our environment. 2022 was always going to be crucial in the fight against the climate crisis; an IPCC report published earlier this year warned that rising emissions could soon overtake the ability of many communities around the world to adapt to the consequences.

To talk us through a tumultuous period for the planet, I’m going to hand over the newsletter today to environment editor Fiona Harvey who will be giving you a year in review. And you’ll find lots to read on the death of Pelé, maybe the greatest footballer who ever lived, in the sport section below.

Fiona Harvey: ‘Keeping hope of 1.5C alive’

Chennai student protest for action to fight climate change. Photograph: Idrees Mohammed/EPA

Greenhouse gas emissions rose again in 2022. At a time when global carbon dioxide output needs to come down by at least 7% a year between now and 2030, to give the world a chance of holding temperatures within the vital threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, that is certainly bad news. The good news is that they rose by less than 1%, according to the International Energy Agency.

That may not seem like much to celebrate, but in the 18 years I have been covering the climate crisis, annual emissions have fallen only twice, and briefly at that – following the 2007-08 financial crisis, and during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

If emissions stall again in 2023 – it is too much to hope that they could actually fall – that could just about keep hopes of 1.5C alive.

The last year in the climate crisis

This year has been momentous in climate terms. Extreme weather has been unignorable, from record temperatures above 40C in the UK, heatwaves in China, the US, Europe and both poles, to devastating floods in Pakistan and the worst drought in Africa for 40 years, that is pushing 150 million people to starvation.

Yet even as these climate disasters unfolded, Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine delivered an unprecedented bonanza to the oil and gas industry. The seven biggest publicly traded oil companies made £150bn in profits in the first nine months alone.

Handing more money to fossil fuel producers, who are investing in further fossil fuel production, is exactly the opposite of what needs to happen at this point of the climate crisis. But again there is a reason to be at least a little cheerful – Putin’s war has also revealed the folly of our reliance on fossil fuels, and the unstable autocrats who control them.

Moving forward

The EU has moved faster towards energy efficiency and renewables than pretty much anybody thought possible – gas use has dropped by about a fifth, while solar and wind reached new records. Meanwhile, in the US, Congress passed its first major climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, with $369bn investment in renewable energy and low-carbon technology.

Loopholes in the act, allowing for more oil and gas exploration, and the continued expansion in the US of fracking, LNG facilities and gas pipelines have – quite rightly – drawn the ire of climate campaigners. But the legislation, and the midterm elections in which some pundits say climate played a clear role, are the strongest signs I’ve seen yet that the US could finally be turning a corner.

And could China, the world’s biggest emitter, also be on the verge of a historic shift? Coal use is set to increase, but analysts I’ve spoken to doubt whether many of the coal-fired power plants currently in the pipeline will actually be built.

Renewable energy continues to rocket. China is also, after a deterioration in relations triggered by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, working closely with the US again on climate issues. When I saw Xie Zhenhua, China’s top climate official, at the Cop27 UN climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, he was effusive in praise of his US counterpart John Kerry; and Kerry too was hopeful of the relationship, when I interviewed him in London in December.

The Cop27 summit was fractious and frustrating, and the diplomatic infighting the worst I’ve seen since the chaotic Copenhagen conference in 2009. Under pressure from fossil fuel producers including Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and Russia (of whom more shortly), the conference produced only a weak commitment to the 1.5C goal. But delegates cheered one major step forward: an agreement between the rich and the poor world to set up a loss and damage fund, to help rescue and rebuild countries stricken by climate-related disaster.

The fund will continue to be a bone of contention this year – expect more disagreements in the coming months over the form it should take, and how it can be filled – but marks a significant victory for the developing world. The next step will be reforming the world’s public finance institutions.

Mass protests

Putin’s war has been an unexpected factor in transforming the global energy landscape. But another major force in 2022 has been public protest. Greta Thunberg is no longer waging a lonely battle – millions of people around the world have joined her in calling for climate action, and the rise of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been invigorating to witness. Despite increasingly tough laws in countries such as the UK, and bitter enforcement – the harsh prison sentence for Deanna ‘Violet’ Coco in Australia – public protest against the climate crisis is likely to grow much stronger still in 2023.

Talking to bystanders at some of these protests, I’ve been struck by how even motorists honking their horns, or people outraged by the dousing of artworks in soup, can concede that the activists have a point. Seeing scientists glue themselves to public buildings in desperation sends a powerful message of how dire the climate crisis has become.

But something that worries me increasingly is that public protest is only possible in countries that are mostly already committed to climate action, even if they are clearly not moving fast enough.

The world’s most problematic emitters – big economies whose carbon output is still rising, and which lack stringent carbon-cutting plans – are almost all autocracies, with limited scope for public participation, let alone demonstration or protest. I’m thinking of Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Turkey and even India – still a democracy but showing increasing signs of autocracy under Narendra Modi.

In 2023, the world must find a way of spurring these countries into action, without the levers that democracy offers. Global climate action cannot succeed without them.

Sport

Pele during a friendly match in 1960. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Pelé, who has died at the age of 82, was the iconic figure of Brazil’s ascent to footballing supremacy, and many view him as the greatest to ever play the game.

The Guardian’s obituary sets out his extraordinary life and career in full, and describes his arrival on the scene in 1958 as the moment of Brazil’s “arrival as the dominant, irresistible force in world football.” Former chief sports writer Richard Williams considers his legacy alongside those of others with a claim to be the greatest ever, and finds something unique in the Brazilian against Johan Cruyff’s intellect and Maradona’s cunning: “What Pelé radiated was simpler – and made a more instant appeal to the eye and the heart: it was the quality of joy.” (He also relates how Pelé fainted from excitement when he scored in the 1958 final.)

David Goldblatt, the football historian, calls Pelé “the embodiment of Brazilian football” and explains how his ascent coincided with a golden age for the game in Brazil - and the world. This picture gallery traces his life from his earliest days through his storied career and later life as a global ambassador for the game. And it’s really worth taking a look at Michael Butler’s live blog from last night, which has lots of fascinating nuggets, links, and tributes from footballing greats and other public figures (as well as this rather older one from Andy Warhol: “Pelé is one of the few who contradicted my theory. Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries”).

There’s lots more great writing about Pelé in the Guardian archive, from this fascinating piece about his time playing in the United States, to a lovely account of the famous England-Brazil match in 1970 (featuring that Gordon Banks save), to this extract from his autobiography about how he initially much preferred his real name, Edson, to the nickname that would eventually be known around the world.

In an interview with Simon Hattenstone in 2003, Pelé explained his sense of the relationship between his two identities: “Edson is the person who has the feelings, who has the family, who works hard, and Pelé is the idol. Pelé doesn’t die. Pelé will never die. Pelé is going to go on for ever.”

The best of the Upside

A look back at this year’s good news

The bears are ‘geographically, genetically and demographically isolated’, say researchers. Photograph: Kristin Laidre/AP

Thursday 16 June “Save the polar bears” is one of the most popular refrains from environmentalists and conservationists as the animals have long since been teetering towards extinction. A warming planet is particularly deadly for them as their homes are melting away.

Researchers however have found a group of a few hundred polar bears in southeast Greenland who seem to be surviving fine despite the lack of sea ice. The discovery of these geographically isolated animals has given these researchers hope that all might not be lost.

