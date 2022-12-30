Joe Burrow on his friendship with Josh Allen, cruises and Buffalo’s defense: Transcript

Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
What uniforms the Bills, Bengals will wear in Week 17
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will wear during their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss
Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team. Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it quite clear that there was no... The post Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
LeBron James fired up by Deshaun Watson’s strong second half: What they’re saying after Browns beat Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns rallied from a poor first half to knock off the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday in Washington. Watson had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, including two to Amari Cooper. It’s Watson’s first multi-touchdown game with the Browns.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Why Amari Cooper’s 46-yard touchdown was the turning point of Browns vs. Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns had a first half to forget on Sunday afternoon in Washington against the Commanders. He was 3-for-8 for 23 yards, four sacks and threw the ball to Jack Conklin, which was an illegal touching. Add in the fact that the Browns’...
Watch Deshaun Watson’s second touchdown pass to Amari Cooper vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns have come alive in the second half. The passing game looked poor in the first half. But he led them to three consecutive touchdowns, all from his arm. The third was a 33-yard pass to Amari Cooper for his second TD...
Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football betting odds & picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a lot on the line for both teams as the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Buffalo Bills in the...
BetMGM Ohio: Browns-Commanders TD scores $200 touchdown offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Browns and Commanders go head-to-head at FedEx Field, new BetMGM Ohio customers who click here need one touchdown from...
