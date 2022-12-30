ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff

Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Brunch and Bloody Marys on New Year's Day

Champagne may be the drink of choice for a New Year’s Eve toast, but Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Whether it's to help cure the evening before or just kickstart the new year, these local restaurants will be open and serving up brunch and bloody Marys. Pedal...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is underway!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

‘Massive’ Residential Development Proposed in Gilbert

Developer Keeley Properties is proposing a residential development with 135 townhomes and 668 apartments in five buildings, along with general commercial space on nearly 28 acres at the SEC of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad in Gilbert. The site is currently homed to Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, which is planning...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy