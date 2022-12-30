Read full article on original website
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rain
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for Title
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff
Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year. For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
citysuntimes.com
Brunch and Bloody Marys on New Year's Day
Champagne may be the drink of choice for a New Year’s Eve toast, but Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Whether it's to help cure the evening before or just kickstart the new year, these local restaurants will be open and serving up brunch and bloody Marys. Pedal...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is underway!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
KTAR.com
Major intersection in Gilbert closed for repairs after water leak, flooding
PHOENIX — A major intersection in Gilbert will likely be closed until at least Sunday because of flooding, authorities said. Crews are working to repair a water leak at Elliot and Cooper roads, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media Friday morning. The intersection will be shut down...
azbex.com
‘Massive’ Residential Development Proposed in Gilbert
Developer Keeley Properties is proposing a residential development with 135 townhomes and 668 apartments in five buildings, along with general commercial space on nearly 28 acres at the SEC of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad in Gilbert. The site is currently homed to Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, which is planning...
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Don't use 911 for fireworks complaints and watch your pets
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 5:20 p.m. Saturday: Sheriff's Office urges residents to use non-emergency line to report fireworks violations. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to use the non-emergency line to report fireworks violations instead of calling 911. Via...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
12news.com
Man arrested for criminal damages after crashing into Sky Harbor Airport terminal
PHOENIX — A man was arrested after swerving his vehicle off the roadway and crashing it into the doors of a Sky Harbor Airport terminal. Police said that the arrest was based on statements made at the time of the crash. According to airport officials, the crash happened around...
