PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO