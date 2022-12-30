Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner put the fate of thousands of. -based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later,. Safepoint. assumed 24,000 more. "Policyholders can start the new year knowing that their homes are protected...
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
OPINION: Governor Baker Deserves Our Thanks
Governor Charlie Baker has less than a week left in office. After eight long years serving the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and enduring a worldwide pandemic, he deserves a heartfelt thank you. Yes, I was often critical of some of his decisions with Covid. Yet, the lesson to be learned with...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A health care wish list narrowed to one
ABOUT A YEAR AGO, I wrote about seven state governmental policy wishes for 2022 to help rein-in overall health care spendingand to work towards a more affordable health care system in our state. My hit rate for my wishes was 2.5 out of 7, or nearly 36 percent. But with so many health care challenges —nationally and in our state—my wish list keeps growing.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Massachusetts elected officials to see pay hike in new year
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers will see their pay jump in the new year, as will statewide officeholders including the incoming governor. Minimum wage workers will also see a modest increase. Lawmaker pay hinges on changes to the state’s median household income. The median household income in Massachusetts rose...
Record state savings balance creeping closer to legal limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal.
Massachusetts woman wins $10 million off lucky gas station scratcher
A woman in Massachusetts won a $10 million lottery prize from a scratch ticket she bought at a local gas station.
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
WCVB
Maura Healey to take over as governor of Massachusetts next week after Charlie Baker's 8 years
BOSTON — After eight years with Charlie Baker in the governor's office, a new chief executive is about to take over in Massachusetts. Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who currently serves as the state's attorney general, is scheduled to start her new job on Thursday. Healey, a Democrat, made history eight...
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case
In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
With deadline approaching, Georgia unveils online health insurance portal
ATLANTA – After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies – including big...
Insurance required to drive in Pa.
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) If you own a car, what insurance do you need to legally drive in Pennsylvania ?. My last article talked about optional car insurance coverages you can purchase in. Pennsylvania. . Today I will explain what coverages you must purchase to legally drive in this state. Automobile...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 1