ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tributes flow as death of Dame Vivienne Westwood makes ‘world less interesting’

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEJjH_0jyOqU7q00

Celebrities have paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood , with the world described as “already a less interesting place” following her death at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

Dame Vivienne died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham , south London”, her representatives said.

The Pretenders’ frontwoman Chrissie Hynde , who worked at Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s boutique in punk’s early days, sent her love to her departed friend.

“Vivienne is gone and the world is already a less interesting place. Love you Viv,” Hynde tweeted.

Model Bella Hadid described the designer as the most “epic human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things”.

In an Instagram post with photos of the pair together, Hadid wrote: “Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk, From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before.

“I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit, because to me and most, in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun.

“To the coolest, most fun, incredible , humble, creative , badass, intelligent, f****** epic human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things … rest in love and Rest In Peace… I will miss you.”

In an earlier statement, Dame Vivienne’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

The statement from her representatives added: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.

“She led an amazing life.

“Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

It also said that The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company founded by Dame Vivienne, her sons and grand-daughter in late 2022, will launch next year to “honour, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne’s life, design and activism”.

Dame Vivienne, who was born in Cheshire in 1941, is largely accepted as being responsible for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations.

Her designs were regularly worn by high-profile individuals including Dita Von Teese who wore a purple Westwood wedding gown to marry Marilyn Manson, and Princess Eugenie who wore three Westwood designs for various elements of the wedding of William and Kate Middleton.

Dame Vivienne’s designs also featured in the 2008 film adaptation of Sex And The City, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

In addition to her work as a designer, Dame Vivienne was vocal in her support of a number of social and political initiatives including campaigning for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting to avoid being sent to the US to face charges under the Espionage Act.

Stella Assange, whose wedding dress to the Australian was created by Dame Vivienne, paid tribute to her as a “pillar of the anti-establishment”.

“Vivienne was a Dame and a pillar of the anti-establishment. Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend. The best of Britain. She will be missed terribly by me and many others,” Assange posted on behalf of her husband.

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs said he was “heartbroken” at the news of the death, writing in a post on Instagram: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

“You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.

“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word.”

The self-styled queen of punk always injected controversy into the fashion industry with her risque creations.

The designer was largely responsible for anti-establishment punk fashion and became known for her subversive and eccentric take on traditional British style.

She and McLaren, one-time manager of punk band the Sex Pistols, opened the shop where Hynde worked called Let It Rock – also known as Sex – in the early 1970s where she began selling her outrageous outfits.

The punk style included bondage gear, safety pins, razor blades, bicycle or lavatory chains and spiked dog collars.

The style icon caused a stir in 1992 when she collected her OBE from the Queen minus her underwear and twirled round in the courtyard to reveal all.

In 2006 when she was made a Dame, she opted again not to wear knickers and went to Buckingham Palace wearing a pair of silver horns.

Describing her outfit on the day – a black cap perched on the back of vibrant orange hair and a black dress with campaign badges and the tiny horns on her head – she said it showed her as an urban guerrilla and a Che Guevara figure.

She explained: “I’m supposed to be a bit like a Che Guevara – an urban guerrilla, with my cap, this kind of jungle net and a badge for my Active Resistance to Propaganda campaign.”

Some of her best-known creations include the Mini Crini, bustle-skirts, bondage trousers and 12-inch platform shoes, the type which famously tripped up supermodel Naomi Campbell.

She developed the idea of underwear as outerwear, and Madonna’s legendary conical bra worn on her Blonde Ambition tour, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, would probably never have happened if not for Westwood.

She also transformed the corset from a symbol of female repression to one of power and sexual freedom.

After becoming a primary school teacher, she quit her job to become a seamstress of punk fashion and opened her shop on Chelsea’s Kings Road with her then partner McLaren.

The Sex Pistols wore the shop’s clothes to their first gig and Westwood’s first runway show was presented at Olympia in London in March 1981.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly half of Brits say Prince Harry should lose his title, survey suggests

A new poll has found that nearly half of the British public think that the Duke of Sussex should have his title removed following his and the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.The YouGov survey, commissioned by The Times, found that 44 per cent of respondents said Prince Harry should lose the royal title, while 32 per cent thought the opposite.Meanwhile, the same proportion said they now felt more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales after the tell-all documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, was released last month.Around a fifth (23 per cent) said the six-episode series made them...
The Independent

Queen Consort danced the night away at Abba Voyage, report says

The Queen Consort attended an ABBA concert three days before Christmas, it has been reported.Camilla was reportedly spotted at ABBA Voyage in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, with her five grandchildren.The Daily Mail reported that King Charles III’s wife was seen “bopping in the aisles” at the concert, where holographic avatars of each Abba member perform live.Fans in the packed arena were unaware that the Queen Consort was among them having the “time of her life” with her grandkids, Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes, royal editor Rebecca English wrote.Camilla’s grandchildren are from...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals her marriage to Kanye West was her ‘first real one’

Kim Kardashian has opened up on her marriage to Kanye West, admitting it felt like her “first real one” despite it being her third. "The first one, I just don't know what was happening,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast.“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show

The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. Sharing a trailer for the show, CBS says the interview airing next Sunday (8 January) on 60 Minutes will be "revealing."It will be the Duke of Sussex's first US television appearance to discuss his upcoming book, expected to be released two days later. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it goes to air. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

‘Here’s to getting older, getting bolder’: Paulina Porizkova shares bare-faced selfie to launch 2023

Paulina Porizkova has started the new year by sharing an inspiring message with her fans.On Instagram, the Swedish model shared a photograph of herself wearing no makeup alongside a lengthy caption detailing her plans for 2023, praising the art of “getting older” and “getting bolder”.“First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” the 57-year-old began.“2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past.“It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it.”In 2022, Porizkova published her...
The Independent

‘We miss you’: David Beckham shares message for son Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve

David Beckham has shared a sweet message for son Brooklyn Beckham on New Year’s Eve. The football superstar, 47, posted a photgraph of himself and his family enjoying the fireworks display in London on Saturday (31 December 2022) on his Instagram account. He was accompanied by his wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and 11-year-old daughter Harper. The eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn celebrated Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s family before the couple reportedly joined Selena Gomez in Cabo for the New Year’s Eve weekend. The former England captain captioned his post: “Happy New Year from the BECKHAMs” with several heart...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy