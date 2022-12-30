Read full article on original website
How To Ring In 2023 In San Angelo
There is a range of celebrations to ring in the New Year here in San Angelo. While this is certainly not a complete listing, here are the high points according to "Discover San Angelo". Remember whatever you do, don't drink and drive. The Angry Cactus 1 W Concho Avenue: It's...
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward Chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
Drunkards, Addicts, Amateurs & Outlaws Filled the Jail New Year's Eve Night
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 23 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including DWI, Drug Possession and Resisting Arrest charges including 10 alcohol related offenses and six possession of marijuana charges. 30-year-old April Borjas...
How to Find The High Life at a Farm Supply Store
We have all noticed that prices have gone crazy over the last year. Living in luxury often costs more than most of us can afford. Finding creative ways to do more for less has become art in the recent economy. I'm not talking about putting a toilet bowl on the...
Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir
Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
DNA help sheriff catch catalytic converter thieve
The lab was able to link Roberts to the stolen catalytic converters during the investigation with DNA.
Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
Tom Green County jail logs: December 30, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
What will be open on New Year’s Day?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open. City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022 Trash Service on New Year There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Arrests for Possession of Hard Drugs & Evading Arrest Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 25 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession and Resisting Arrest charges. 33-year-old Shawna Campbell was arrested by San Angelo Police and booked into the jail at...
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 30th
Skies will continue to clear out leading up to New Year's Eve, with temperatures reaching into the 70s this weekend.
Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
How To Find Relief From the Cold In The Concho Valley
Plunging arctic temperatures are dangerous for people and pets. With temperatures going down to the single digits in the current cold snap, San Angelo is opening up a warming shelter. The warming shelter opens today (12.22.2022) at 4 pm and will be open until noon on Christmas Day. The shelter...
Four Former Angelo State University Student Athletes Indicted for Brutal Attack & Robbery
SAN ANGELO – Four defendants have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a robbery after attacking another man and stealing his backpack on the Angelo State University campus back in August. D’Koreion Hammond, Roy Morris, Brenton Jacob Frizell, and Kameren Kirkwood who were, at the...
As Freezing Temps Come – Protect Your Plants
Much of Texas is in for some very cold freezing weather over the next couple of days with expected below 0 wind chills in many areas including the Concho Valley. Here is some advice to help protect your plants from freezing during this weather event. One of the best ways...
