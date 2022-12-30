ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How To Ring In 2023 In San Angelo

There is a range of celebrations to ring in the New Year here in San Angelo. While this is certainly not a complete listing, here are the high points according to "Discover San Angelo". Remember whatever you do, don't drink and drive. The Angry Cactus 1 W Concho Avenue: It's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drunkards, Addicts, Amateurs & Outlaws Filled the Jail New Year's Eve Night

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 23 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including DWI, Drug Possession and Resisting Arrest charges including 10 alcohol related offenses and six possession of marijuana charges. 30-year-old April Borjas...
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir

Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What will be open on New Year’s Day?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open. City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022 Trash Service on New Year There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill

SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
SAN ANGELO, TX
