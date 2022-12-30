Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
wbiw.com
Rested Stars returning to action with series resumption at Martinsville
BEDFORD – For the first time in nine years, Bedford North Lawrence took a true holiday basketball break. No games between the Christmas-New Year’s Day bookends. Time for a little rest and relaxation. The Stars are going to need that. From this point, the Stars will be busier...
wbiw.com
Resilient Stars ready to face big challenge from Jennings County in HHC clash
BEDFORD – Mentally fragile teams would have been physically drained by two tough games, emotionally exhausted by a last-tick, high-profile loss with a controversial finish. Athletes are resilient, but it’s hard to bounce back from that kind of disappointment without sufficient time to heal. Bedford North Lawrence does...
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville basketball plays in Hoosier Gymnasium
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN. – The Falkville girls’ and boys’ basketball teams played in Hoosier Gymnasium this past week. Hoosier Gymnasium was one of the filming locations for Hoosiers in 1986. The gym is located in Knightstown, Indiana. The Lady Blue Devils lost 61-54 to Randolph Southern (Ind.) Falkville...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets go 1-2, continue to improve at Clay City Classic tournament
Mitchell High School travelled to Clay City for three consecutive days over the week to take part in the Clay City Classic tournament. The three games contained many ups-and-downs for Mitchell, who finished the event having picked up one win in the consolation bracket. More importantly, the team showed constant...
wbiw.com
Spirits high for Lady Jackets after strong performance in close loss to Princeton
You don’t often see teams as happy after a loss as Mitchell High School was after Thursday’s game against Princeton. Coming into the game, the Bluejackets had lost five straight and 11 of their 14 total games this year. The cherry on top of this run was their most recent loss, a 34-point decimation at the hands of Eastern (Pekin).
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
wbiw.com
Reggie Nevels named 2022 Sheriff of the Year
MARION – Leaders of the nonprofit Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch today named Grant County’s Reggie Nevels as their 2022 “Sheriff of the Year.”. Scott Minier, executive director of ISYR, surprised Nevels with his award during a retirement reception in Marion, Ind. Nevels also learned he will be among six Indiana law enforcement executives placed on a new Indiana Sheriffs’ Wall of Fame at the not-for-profit youth academy.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
wdrb.com
Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Evansville Airport to make improvements
Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.
Boonville mayor Charlie Wyatt running for re-election
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Charlie Wyatt hopes to keep his current position as Boonville’s mayor, and so is planning to file for office. Wyatt says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Boonville as their mayor. Wyatt said in a release, “We have had the opportunity to be able to start and […]
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
