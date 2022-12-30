ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville basketball plays in Hoosier Gymnasium

KNIGHTSTOWN, IN. – The Falkville girls’ and boys’ basketball teams played in Hoosier Gymnasium this past week. Hoosier Gymnasium was one of the filming locations for Hoosiers in 1986. The gym is located in Knightstown, Indiana. The Lady Blue Devils lost 61-54 to Randolph Southern (Ind.) Falkville...
FALKVILLE, AL
wbiw.com

Bluejackets go 1-2, continue to improve at Clay City Classic tournament

Mitchell High School travelled to Clay City for three consecutive days over the week to take part in the Clay City Classic tournament. The three games contained many ups-and-downs for Mitchell, who finished the event having picked up one win in the consolation bracket. More importantly, the team showed constant...
MITCHELL, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
wbiw.com

Reggie Nevels named 2022 Sheriff of the Year

MARION – Leaders of the nonprofit Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch today named Grant County’s Reggie Nevels as their 2022 “Sheriff of the Year.”. Scott Minier, executive director of ISYR, surprised Nevels with his award during a retirement reception in Marion, Ind. Nevels also learned he will be among six Indiana law enforcement executives placed on a new Indiana Sheriffs’ Wall of Fame at the not-for-profit youth academy.
MARION, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville mayor Charlie Wyatt running for re-election

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Charlie Wyatt hopes to keep his current position as Boonville’s mayor, and so is planning to file for office. Wyatt says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Boonville as their mayor. Wyatt said in a release, “We have had the opportunity to be able to start and […]
BOONVILLE, IN

