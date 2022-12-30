Read full article on original website
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Kinder Egg: Irishman charged over cocaine find
An Irishman faces a drug charge in Australia after allegedly being caught with a quantity of cocaine concealed in Kinder Surprise capsules. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers took the man to hospital for a CT scan after traces of the drug were allegedly found in his baggage at Melbourne International Airport on 28 December.
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Man charged with rapes in Shropshire and Worcestershire
A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences, including three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. Glenn Poyner, based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, is also charged with seven counts of rape involving a girl aged between 13 and 15. The charges relate...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Friends of bomber jailed for drug enterprise
A drugs conspiracy involving friends of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber was "comfortably" worth £6m, a court has heard. Five men have been sentenced to between six and 12 years at Manchester Crown Court following a spin-off inquiry from the Manchester bombing investigation. The men, from south Manchester, all...
BBC
New Cross: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed after grudge, court hears
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court has heard. Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April. Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC told...
BBC
Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman guilty of false rape claims
A woman who falsely claimed she had been raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, was found guilty of eight counts at Preston Crown Court. She posted photos on social media in May 2020...
BBC
Liverpool carer hit by police car on walk home, inquest told
A carer was fatally injured by a police car while walking home from work on Christmas Eve, an inquest has heard. Rachael Moore, 22, died when she was hit by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 20:00 GMT. The inquest opening heard the driver...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
BBC
Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
