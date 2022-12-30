Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
‘There are so many options’: Andrew McDonald floats 10-year first for Australia
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has revealed that the configuration of the side for the third and final Test match against South Africa is still up in the air. The Aussies head into the game with an unassailable 2-0 lead after successive thumping victories over the besieged tourists, although McDonald noted how they could choose to unleash an unprecedented bowling attack in a bid to further shatter South Africa’s fragile batting stocks.
Comments / 0