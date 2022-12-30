ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FURY Pro Grappling 6 results: Gillian Robertson taps ex-UFC champ Rose Namajunas in 65 seconds

The star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 event takes place Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a number of UFC notables set to compete on the submission-only card. The main event features former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who takes on fellow UFC standout Gillian Robertson in a 10-minute one-round grappling bout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results

Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker reacts to Bellator's 5-0 win vs. Rizin FF: 'This is the best roster we've ever had'

Bellator boss Scott Coker saw his team go unbeaten in their clash against Rizin FF on Saturday. In a promotion vs. promotion event to close out 2022, Bellator fighters went 5-0, giving their American promotion a clean sweep at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The fights took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 8 p.m. ET.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex

Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley On The Search For Lost Chyna Memorabilia

Chyna was one of the most popular female stars of the Attitude Era. She was known as the Ninth Wonder of The World for her impressive strength and physique. Chyna was also one of the original members of DX. During her WWE tenure, Chyna was a ground-breaking superstar who was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series

The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series. The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

MVP Claims That Rhea Ripley Is Stalking Him

Montel Vontavious Porter, popularly known as MVP, has done a great job serving as a wrestling manager to young stars in his second run in WWE. However, the former Franchise Playa claims that he is a stalker in pursuit of him, and it is none other than Rhea Ripley. Rhea...
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: The 2022 MMA All-Star Teams, plus future champions for 2023

Well, we’ve done it – 2022 is functionally in the books. Tonight, Bellator and RIZIN will host the final MMA event of the year, and so while this is ever so slightly premature, screw it, we’re doing a Year End Hot Tweets to celebrate this very stupid, yet delightful, sport of ours.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jarrett Stidham's Wife

While Jarrett Stidham is making his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders, his wife, Kennedy, is going viral on social media. Much like Saturday night, when ESPN's cameras showed the girlfriend of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, FOX is doing the same with the wife of Stidham on Sunday. Kennedy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Regards 2022 As Favorite Year Of Her Career

Last year began with the continued reign of "Big Time Becks" before she was finally dethroned, leading to the eventual return of "The Man," marking quite a dynamic year for Becky Lynch. Reflecting on the turn of the calendar, the former WWE "Raw" Women's Champion revealed via Twitter that 2022...
Sporting News

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top MMA fights featuring Japan vs. the world

In 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki, two of the greatest combat sports stars of all time, faced off in a fight considered a forerunner to MMA. Over the years, MMA has had its fair share of memorable fights. Styles can make or break matchups. That is especially true when top fighters face off against one another. From inter-promotional matchups to signed bouts, the history books have a fair share of classics to look back on.
MiddleEasy

Recently Retired Luke Rockhold Teases MMA Return In 2023

Luke Rockhold may not be done with MMA after all. After returning from a three-year layoff, the former UFC Middleweight Champion officially hung up the gloves after a hard-fought battle and third-straight loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. However, it looks like those gloves won’t stay off for long.
MMAmania.com

Injury confirmed? Picture of Kamaru Usman wearing hand brace calls UFC 286 fight into question

The UFC is set to return to the UK on March 18th for a full pay-per-view event at the O2 Arena, but the event may not be topped by the headline fight everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new welterweight champion Leon Edwards rematch Kamaru Usman at a stadium. The stadium thing was ditched, and now there’s rumors flying that Usman won’t be ready to compete in March due to a hand injury. While “The Nigerian Nightmare” is being tight-lipped about the situation, he did show up to an MMA event in Lagos, Nigeria wearing a hand brace, which certainly doesn’t bode well.
MMAWeekly.com

Paddy Pimblett teaches internet troll a lesson | Video

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has his fair share of internet trolls that take aim at him on social media, and recently one got taught a tough lesson. Pimblett has been banned from Instagram a couple of times, and Twitter. He has an active Instagram account that has 2.5 million followers, but has had two Instagram accounts terminated.

