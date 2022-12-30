The UFC is set to return to the UK on March 18th for a full pay-per-view event at the O2 Arena, but the event may not be topped by the headline fight everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new welterweight champion Leon Edwards rematch Kamaru Usman at a stadium. The stadium thing was ditched, and now there’s rumors flying that Usman won’t be ready to compete in March due to a hand injury. While “The Nigerian Nightmare” is being tight-lipped about the situation, he did show up to an MMA event in Lagos, Nigeria wearing a hand brace, which certainly doesn’t bode well.

13 HOURS AGO