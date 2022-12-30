Read full article on original website
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?
The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. Now that Premier League action has returned from the World Cup break, and European play will soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Lens vs PSG final score, result: Mbappe, PSG fall without Messi, Neymar as Lois Openda leads Lens to comprehensive victory
PSG came into their table-topping Ligue 1 bout with Lens knowing that three points would not just give them a huge lead atop the domestic table, but also start 2023 on a high note and set the side up well for a build back towards Champions League play in a month.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
All about Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Saudi Arabia will welcome one of the biggest names in football in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a free transfer to Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been available as a free agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United last month, and the 37-year-old has opted to make a bold move to the Middle East.
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
USA vs. Finland final score, results: Americans close out prelims with win; finish first in Group B
The USA is your Group B winner at the 2023 World Juniors. The Americans defeated Finland 6-2 on Saturday afternoon to close out group play and secure the top spot in the standings. Six different players scored for Rand Pecknold's crew, as Jimmy Snuggerud leading the way with a goal...
Rafael Nadal's big praise for Australian Alex de Minaur ahead of United Cup match
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal won't be taking Australian Alex de Minaur lightly when the two face off in the United Cup on Monday night. Both Spain and Australia lost their opening ties against Great Britain and are now playing for pride, not progression out of their group. Nadal and De...
