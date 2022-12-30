ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Washington Examiner

Ousted Myanmar leader gets seven more years in prison for corruption

The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.
BBC

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for a further seven years

A Myanmar military court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison, taking her overall jail time to 33 years. The country's former democratically-elected leader has been under house arrest since a military ousted her government in a coup in February 2021. Since then she's...
Axios

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 33-year prison sentence after final closed trial

A Myanmar military court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of five counts of corruption on Friday, per AP. The big picture: It's the final of a series of cases that the court has convicted Suu Kyi of in closed-door trials denounced as shams by rights groups since the military overthrew her democratically elected government in February 2021.
kalkinemedia.com

Mali court sentences 46 Ivorian soldiers to 20 years in prison

A court in Mali has sentenced 46 Ivorian troops whose detention in Mali sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries to 20 years in prison, the public prosecutor said Friday. Three women soldiers among the original group detained in July, and who were freed in early September, were sentenced...
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to seven more years in prison over corruption charges

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a further seven years in prison over charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie talkies - taking her total time inside to 33 years.Each of the seven counts were punishable of up to 15 years in jail.This is just another in a series of prosecutions since the military overthrew her elected government in 2021, and the 77-year-old will likely now spend the rest of her life behind bars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
americanmilitarynews.com

Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
NBC News

At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes

NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
SFGate

Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year's Eve

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year's celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A leaked...
AFP

Exiled Afghan MP says Taliban 'erasing' women

A former Afghan woman MP who fled to Britain after the Taliban takeover in 2021 on Thursday called on the world to hold the Taliban accountable for its attempt to erase women from public life. Fawzia Koofi, a former vice-president of the Afghan parliament, said bans on the activities of women and girls such as working for aid groups or going to school or university had resulted in them being deleted from public life.
kalkinemedia.com

Kosovo's main border crossing with Serbia open as tensions ease

Kosovo's primary border crossing with Serbia reopened and ethnic Serbs began removing barricades in the volatile north Thursday, dialling down growing tensions that had drawn international calls for de-escalation. Barricades were first dismantled on the Serbian side of the Merdare border point and Kosovo announced the crossing was open a...
