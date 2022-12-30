Read full article on original website
Related
Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to a further 7 years in prison, bringing total to 33 years
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate will likely spend the rest of her life in prison after a military court found her guilty of corruption charges.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Washington Examiner
Ousted Myanmar leader gets seven more years in prison for corruption
The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.
France 24
Myanmar junta court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, hands down 7-year sentence
A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption on Friday, a legal source told AFP, ending the 18-month trial of the Nobel laureate. Suu Kyi was jailed on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, purchase and maintaining...
BBC
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for a further seven years
A Myanmar military court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison, taking her overall jail time to 33 years. The country's former democratically-elected leader has been under house arrest since a military ousted her government in a coup in February 2021. Since then she's...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Taliban issues decree banning female aid organization workers
The Taliban government of Afghanistan decreed on Saturday that all female employees of non-governmental aid organizations be barred from working in the country.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 33-year prison sentence after final closed trial
A Myanmar military court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of five counts of corruption on Friday, per AP. The big picture: It's the final of a series of cases that the court has convicted Suu Kyi of in closed-door trials denounced as shams by rights groups since the military overthrew her democratically elected government in February 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Mali court sentences 46 Ivorian soldiers to 20 years in prison
A court in Mali has sentenced 46 Ivorian troops whose detention in Mali sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries to 20 years in prison, the public prosecutor said Friday. Three women soldiers among the original group detained in July, and who were freed in early September, were sentenced...
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to seven more years in prison over corruption charges
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a further seven years in prison over charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie talkies - taking her total time inside to 33 years.Each of the seven counts were punishable of up to 15 years in jail.This is just another in a series of prosecutions since the military overthrew her elected government in 2021, and the 77-year-old will likely now spend the rest of her life behind bars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Risking death at sea, Rohingya Muslims seek safety in Indonesia
PIDIE, Indonesia, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Crying with relief after a traumatic 40-day voyage to Indonesia in a leaky boat, Rohingya Muslim Fatimah bin Ismail held a mobile phone with shaky hands as she made a video call to relatives.
SFGate
Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year's Eve
BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year's celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A leaked...
Exiled Afghan MP says Taliban 'erasing' women
A former Afghan woman MP who fled to Britain after the Taliban takeover in 2021 on Thursday called on the world to hold the Taliban accountable for its attempt to erase women from public life. Fawzia Koofi, a former vice-president of the Afghan parliament, said bans on the activities of women and girls such as working for aid groups or going to school or university had resulted in them being deleted from public life.
Taliban seeks economic self-sufficiency and foreign investment for Afghanistan -minister
KABUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Taliban administration will encourage self-sufficiency and wants international trade and investment, the acting commerce minister said, as Afghanistan faces isolation and suspension of some humanitarian operations over restrictions on women.
Security council tells Taliban to reverse restrictions on women in Afghanistan
The UN security council has called on the Taliban to reverse policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, expressing alarm at the “increasing erosion” of human rights. The hardline Islamist rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organisations on Saturday, in the latest blow to women’s rights in...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
kalkinemedia.com
Kosovo's main border crossing with Serbia open as tensions ease
Kosovo's primary border crossing with Serbia reopened and ethnic Serbs began removing barricades in the volatile north Thursday, dialling down growing tensions that had drawn international calls for de-escalation. Barricades were first dismantled on the Serbian side of the Merdare border point and Kosovo announced the crossing was open a...
Comments / 0