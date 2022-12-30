Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Board of Podiatric Medicine
The Governor holds exclusive nominating authority for the seven-seat panel, which still has one vacancy. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members and reappointed another to the Board of Podiatric Medicine, a seven-member body tasked with ensuring that every podiatric physician in Florida meets minimum safe practice standards. Appropriately...
askflagler.com
Former Flagler Superintendent Jacob Oliva Picked for Arkansas Education Secretary
LITTLE ROCK – Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva has been selected as the next Secretary of Education for the state of Arkansas in a decision process that was completed this week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor-elect of Arkansas, praised Oliva’s tenure in Florida’s Department of Education in her confirmation of Oliva’s selection.
floridapolitics.com
Here are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022
The cliffhangers are dangling into 2023. Framed by the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to the seismic shift in abortion rights, the past year in Florida contained significant moments in the intersection of health care policy and politics, much of it driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine
If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The four biggest education controversies of 2022
An eventful 2021 saw education issues thrust into the national spotlight in a way previously unseen, but 2022 provided brand new fodder as education policies generated some of the biggest political controversies of the year. From federal policymaking from the Biden administration that could have forced the closure of hundreds...
Service Set For Former Florida House GOP Leader Ron Richmond
A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website. Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a
holmescounty.news
A trip to the capitol: PDL fourth-graders learn history, how laws are made
Ponce de Leon Elementary fourth-graders now have a better understanding of where Florida’s system of rules and regulations come from, thanks to a field trip to the Florida State Capitol Dec. 13. The state capitol experience was organized by Kaitlyn Bailey Owen, a PDL alum from RSA Consulting Group....
Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.
KTTS
Florida Official Tapped To Lead Arkansas Education Agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state’s education agency. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to serve as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education.
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
DeSantis Saves Florida from Potential Insurance Bailout With Bold Reforms. How Did He Do It?
Insurers have been struggling with the risks associated with climate change, as well as the costs associated with litigation, and this new legislation is aimed at addressing these issues.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
995qyk.com
5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
Marconews.com
Gov. DeSantis embarks on a second term next week with bigger political ambitions
TALLAHASSEE – After winning re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in 40 years, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday for a second term widely viewed as a platform for his expected White House bid. DeSantis will take the oath of office around noon...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care
Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Health Pros: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Supporting patients and families through every step of their cancer journey. Despite rapid advancements, cancer treatment can be complex and span months and years. That’s why it’s so important for patients to have access to the comprehensive care they need close to home and close to loved ones, without the need to drive long distances or travel out of state.
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders picks Florida official to ‘transform’ Arkansas education
Jacob Oliva will lead schooling efforts in the governor-elect's state.
