Washington County, PA

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home from North Carolina 00:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!

Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.

Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!

Tom Kelsall

Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Public preview of auction items available for bidding at the Walmart in The Waterworks begins Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The contents left inside the former Walmart in the Waterworks will go to the auction block tomorrow.Starting today, you'll be able to check out what's hitting the auction block in person.You can view and inspect the items from 3 to 6 p.m. Items up for auction include store displays, basketball hoops, shelving, office equipment, folding tables, metal cabinets and racks, chairs, and a forklift. The online auction will begin on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.For a full list of items and how you can submit a bid, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County helping residents dispose of Christmas trees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you still have your Christmas tree and want to recycle it in Allegheny County, you can drop it off anytime for the next two weeks at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. until dusk at several area parking lots.Remember to remove all decorations and lights before dropping them off.City residents can also bring trees to more than a dozen locations through Jan. 26.The hours of operation at each site may vary.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Christmas tree pickup for Butler Township residents

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Attention folks living in Butler Township, you have another way to get rid of Christmas trees.Just put your tree at the end of the driveway with the rest of your trash and the township will haul it away for free.Cut down your tree if it's longer than seven feet. Otherwise, they won't pick it up.The collection runs through the end of January.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares for Highmark First Night celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the final day of 2022 and around the world, everyone is getting ready to celebrate the new year, including here in Pittsburgh. Tonight, downtown Pittsburgh will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration - saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!The event his year is free and open to the public and it will have a little something for everyone, from magic shows to food trucks and live music, and an ice maze! There will also be face-painting, live graffiti art, a parade, and of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police investigate 2 shootings in Homewood

Four people were wounded in two shootings late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. In the first shooting, a man was shot in the head and stomach and a female suffered a graze wound in a shooting that was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

