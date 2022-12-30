ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Rolling Stone

The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is slated to release its final report this week, bringing an end to its 18-month investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the violent siege of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s victory. The committee has obtained troves of documents, texts, and phone records; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings featuring live testimony from people close to the effort to subvert democracy. The primary takeaway from all of this, the panel has made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The...
Salon

Harvard law prof: Trump's Jan. 6 defense lawyers better be "getting their client to plead insanity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
OK! Magazine

Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

