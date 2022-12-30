ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Beacon, New York

Beacon, New York, is a fun and exciting place to visit. It’s less than an hour and a half from New York City and is home to fantastic museums, boutique shopping, and great food. Beacon is a great weekend getaway. The town is close to Fishkill and the Hudson Highlands State Park Reserve. There are plenty of things to do in Beacon, including hiking, shopping, and enjoying the outdoors.
BEACON, NY
New Haven Independent

St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million

DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
DERBY, CT
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022

Here is a list of the Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022. There were many great rock shows this past year in the Hudson Valley, and we've compiled a list of our favorite concerts from 2022 that took place in the Hudson Valley. Here's our top 5. Top...
PEEKSKILL, NY
New York Post

Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home

They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
QUEENS, NY
stupiddope.com

The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctbites.com

Pizza Lyfe Opens in Westport with New York-Style Pies, Calzones + (via Westport Journal)

This just in from Westport Journal’s Thane Grauel. The aroma of garlic once again hovers over Post Road East at the Sherwood Island Connector. Pizza Lyfe, 833 Post Road East — proofing for months with ‘coming soon’ and ‘now hiring’ signs — has finally opened its doors. It’s the successor to Ignazio’s The Pizza, and before that, Bertucci’s, and, way the heck back when, the Clam Box.
WESTPORT, CT
hk-now.com

The Haddam Hummingbird Who Failed to Migrate, and Vanished

(December 31, 2022) — Visitors to the Haddam Wildlife Watchers Facebook site have been captivated by the story of the local hummingbird that never migrated. Sadly, the bird made what seems to be its final appearance on December 23, 2022 at the home of Dottie Long Rogers on Saybrook Road.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up

The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT

