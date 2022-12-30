Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
hamlethub.com
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Beacon, New York
Beacon, New York, is a fun and exciting place to visit. It’s less than an hour and a half from New York City and is home to fantastic museums, boutique shopping, and great food. Beacon is a great weekend getaway. The town is close to Fishkill and the Hudson Highlands State Park Reserve. There are plenty of things to do in Beacon, including hiking, shopping, and enjoying the outdoors.
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022
Here is a list of the Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022. There were many great rock shows this past year in the Hudson Valley, and we've compiled a list of our favorite concerts from 2022 that took place in the Hudson Valley. Here's our top 5. Top...
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
ctbites.com
Pizza Lyfe Opens in Westport with New York-Style Pies, Calzones + (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Westport Journal’s Thane Grauel. The aroma of garlic once again hovers over Post Road East at the Sherwood Island Connector. Pizza Lyfe, 833 Post Road East — proofing for months with ‘coming soon’ and ‘now hiring’ signs — has finally opened its doors. It’s the successor to Ignazio’s The Pizza, and before that, Bertucci’s, and, way the heck back when, the Clam Box.
hk-now.com
The Haddam Hummingbird Who Failed to Migrate, and Vanished
(December 31, 2022) — Visitors to the Haddam Wildlife Watchers Facebook site have been captivated by the story of the local hummingbird that never migrated. Sadly, the bird made what seems to be its final appearance on December 23, 2022 at the home of Dottie Long Rogers on Saybrook Road.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
brownstoner.com
Most Popular Upstate Listings of 2022: From an 18th Century Cottage to a Mid-Century Usonian
While it might be too late to snap up some of these historic properties outside of Brooklyn, you can still read up on tales of menageries, a time-capsule bar and, of course, rumors of a George Washington visit. The most popular Upstate listings story for 2022 concerned a house in...
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
police1.com
Violence mars NYC ball drop amid reports of officers assaulted near Times Square
NEW YORK — Police shut down an area of Eighth Ave. near W. 52nd St. in Manhattan for an investigation amid reports of officers assaulted near Times Square as crowds gathered for the annual New Years Eve celebration. “Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays...
