Charleston, MO

semoball.com

Patience is rewarded for SEMO MBB with home W

It took until the final hours of the calendar year, but the patience of third-year Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball coach Brad Korn was finally rewarded. For just the second time this season, the Redhawks had a full complement of players (or as full as it can be expected to be anytime soon), and that health and depth showed, as Korn’s team knocked off SIU Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Storms likely Monday into Tuesday (1/1/23)

Monday is going to have a chance for some rain showers on and off during the morning hours. A much better chance for storms with heavy rainfall and a chance for some severe storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to be very mild. The record high in Cape Girardeau is 69 set in 2000. We’ll be very close to that!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen

Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
MARTIN, TN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County

Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
KFVS12

Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake

The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Home destroyed by fire in Qulin, MO

QULIN, Mo. (KBSI) – A Qulin man lost his home to a fire Monday afternoon. The man arrived home at about 3:30 p.m. and found his manufactured home engulfed in flames. Fire crews were immediately notified and arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m. During the fire the man...
QULIN, MO

