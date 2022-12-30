Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
No. 1-ranked New Madrid entering league play with misleading record, improving star
There is an adage about “Numbers don’t lie,” however, in the case of the New Madrid County Central boy’s basketball squad, yes, factually, the Eagles have lost two of their last three games, but definitely not, is this an indication that New Madrid is struggling in any way.
semoball.com
Patience is rewarded for SEMO MBB with home W
It took until the final hours of the calendar year, but the patience of third-year Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball coach Brad Korn was finally rewarded. For just the second time this season, the Redhawks had a full complement of players (or as full as it can be expected to be anytime soon), and that health and depth showed, as Korn’s team knocked off SIU Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
SORTA SEVENTH HEAVEN: Mules wrap Showdown with impressive win on final day
Okay, so finishing seventh out of eight teams might not be a big deal for some, but for the Poplar Bluff Mules basketball team, in this particular case — and in many ways — it’s a big deal. Playing in a strong field of their own Poplar...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
kbsi23.com
Storms likely Monday into Tuesday (1/1/23)
Monday is going to have a chance for some rain showers on and off during the morning hours. A much better chance for storms with heavy rainfall and a chance for some severe storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to be very mild. The record high in Cape Girardeau is 69 set in 2000. We’ll be very close to that!
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
KFVS12
Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake
The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
kbsi23.com
Home destroyed by fire in Qulin, MO
QULIN, Mo. (KBSI) – A Qulin man lost his home to a fire Monday afternoon. The man arrived home at about 3:30 p.m. and found his manufactured home engulfed in flames. Fire crews were immediately notified and arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m. During the fire the man...
Comments / 0