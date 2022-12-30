Members of Trivium, DragonForce, Periphery and more feature in Jared Dines’ annual ‘biggest shred collab song in the world’

Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Flowers’ and duets with David Byrne on NYE special
Miley Cyrus announced the release of a new single, ‘Flowers’, during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcast last night (December 31). The star shared two teasers for the track during the show, which saw the singer take part in a number of performances as well as hosting the programme.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Keenan Cahill Dead At 27: One Of The Original YouTube Superstars Was Known For His Viral Lip-Sync Collabs
Popular YouTuber Keenan Cahill, known for his lip-sync music videos, has died. He was 27. Cahill’s manager, David Graham, told TMZ that the content creator passed away Thurs., Dec 29 in a Chicago hospital after complications from open heart surgery. Cahill posted about the procedure throughout December, writing on...
Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45
Jeremiah Green, who was a cofounder and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died of cancer just days after his condition was first publicly revealed. He was 45 and his death was confirmed by the band and his mother. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook. “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the post continued. “Jeremiah...
Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74."While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."Pointer's only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003,...
Queen guitarist Brian May, artist John Akomfrah knighted in Britain
Brian May, the lead guitarist for the rock band Queen, has been knighted by King Charles along with renowned artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry.
Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday
Watch: Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball. Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."
Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ian Tyson has died. The decorated singer and songwriter was one half of Ian & Sylvia, whose song "Four Strong Winds" was once declared the greatest Canadian song of all time. Ex-wife Sylvia Tyson confirmed the news of Ian Tyson's death during an...
Comments / 0