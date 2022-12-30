C.F. Martin & Company is an American guitar manufacturer established in 1833 and known around the world for instruments of high quality and durability. It would be hard to find a commercial guitar company that is as highly respected and recognized for its long history of making acoustic guitars. Many models have risen to collector status, and for good reason: They are great instruments and the choice of some of the finest players. So, when Martin announced the GPC-13E Grand Performance Cutaway as part of their popular Road Series earlier this year, promising professional sound, features, and playability, I was anxious to try it out. I was also interested in the possibilities offered by the appearance and tonal qualities of a ziricote veneer used on this model.

3 DAYS AGO