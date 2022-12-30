Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wcn247.com
Oregon State women take down No. 10 UCLA 77-72
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne and Oregon State took advantage of her absence. Raegan Beers scored 22 points with 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent. UCLA had its six-game winning streak snapped. Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 20 points.
wcn247.com
Rogers, Hanson help No. 17 Oregon women beat USC 73-45
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers had 19 points, six assists and three steals against her former team and Taya Hanson had season highs with 17 points and five made 3-pointers to help No. 17 Oregon beat Southern California 73-45. Oregon had lost back-to-back games, falling 84-67 to No. 3 Ohio State at the San Diego Invitational on Dec. 21 before an 82-74 loss against No. 10 UCLA on Friday but bounced back with a convincing win that stretched its win streak against the Trojans to 13 games. The Ducks led by double figures for the final 31 minutes, 44 seconds, and limited USC to season lows for points and field-goal percentage. Rayah Marshall led USC with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
wcn247.com
Washington State ends 12-game skid against USC, wins 81-71
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots. Drew Peterson topped the Trojans (11-4, 3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. USC saw its seven-game win streak end, as well as a three-game road victory streak to open Pac-12 play.
wcn247.com
No. 11 UCLA defeats Washington 74-49 for 10th straight win
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Adem Bona scored 18 points, Jamie Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 to kick off the new year. It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory. David Singleton added 14 points for the Bruins and Tyger Campbell had 15 points and 11 assists. Washington has dropped their last three games. The Huskies were led by junior center Braxton Meah who had a season high 20 points.
wcn247.com
Tulane seeks 10-win improvement vs. USC in Cotton Bowl
USC is going for its first 12-win season since 2008 in the Cotton Bowl. The 11-2 Trojans have only lost to one team in coach Lincoln Riley's first season. Both losses were to Utah, including the Pac-12 championship game. American Athletic Conference champion Tulane is also 11-2 and has already tied an FBS record for biggest turnaround after going 2-10 last season. Tulane QB Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,755 yards and 25 touchdowns with five interceptions. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams says he's ready to go for USC one month after the quarterback's significant hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game.
wcn247.com
USC taking step to what used to be in Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley already have Southern California headed in the right direction again. The Trojans came up just short of making the four-team College Football Playoff, but Williams won the Heisman Trophy and they have a chance to reach 12 wins for the first time since 2008. USC plays American Athletic Conference champion Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams that both made record improvements. Williams, who came with Riley from Oklahoma after last season, says this is a steppingstone for where USC wants to be and will be.
